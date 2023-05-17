search

Islam Makhachev reacts after the UFC books Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 for the BMF title

By Susan Cox - May 17, 2023

Islam Makhachev is reacting after the UFC booked Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 for the BMF title.

UFC President, Dana White, announced yesterday, May 16th that the lightweight five-round bout will be the headliner of UFC 291 which will take place on Saturday, July 29 at the Vivint Arena, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The BMF title is currently vacant after the sole holder, Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA), retired following his loss to Gilbert Burns (22-6 MMA) in April of this year at UFC 287.

Yes, the only other BMF title fight took place back in November of 2019 at UFC 244 which saw Jorge Masvidal defeat Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) via TKO earning himself the BMF (Baddest Motherf**ker’) belt.

So now the ceremonial title/belt is up for grabs once again, this time between lightweights Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) and Justin Gaethje (24-4 MMA).

Poirier, 34, last fought in November of last year at UFC 281 where he defeated Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA).

Gaethje, also 34, last fought in March of this year at UFC 286 defeating Rafael Fiziev (12-2 MMA) via majority decision.

This will be the second meeting for Poirier and Gaethje as they competed against one another back in April of 2018 where it was Poirier defeating Gaethje by TKO at 00:33 of round 4.

Makhachev, perhaps unimpressed with the announcement, took to ‘Twitter‘ with the following comment:

“You deserve this belt )))”

Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA) is the current UFC lightweight champion. The 31 year old last fought and defeated Alexander Volkanovski (25-2 MMA) via a controversial unanimous decision win at UFC 284 in February of this year.

It is anticipated that Makhachev will defend his championship title once again against the victor of  Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) vs  Beneil Dariush (22-4 MMA) which takes place at UFC 289 on Saturday, June 10th at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Are you excited to see Poirier vs Gaethje back in action for the BMF title this summer?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

