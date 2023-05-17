Video | UFC star Khamzat Chimaev FaceTime’s with Andrew Tate: “I have to see you brother”

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has shared a video of a FaceTime call he had with Andrew Tate.

Included in their conversation, was an invitation from Chimaev to Tate, to be present at his highly anticipated potential UFC fight scheduled for October. ‘King Cobra’ accepted the invitation.

During the call, ‘Borz’ expressed to Tate:

“I have to see you brother.”

The entire exchange between Khamzat Chimaev and ‘Cobratate’ can be viewed below:

Andrew Tate, former kickboxer, is currently under house arrest. Tate and his brother, Tristan, were apprehended in December of 2022 in Bucharest and are facing a multitude of charges. Those charges include an involvement in organized crime, human trafficking and rape.

Tate, 36, a British – U.S. citizen, has spent the last several months in a Romanian jail and only recently won an appeal to replace his detention with house arrest.

Speaking following his release from the jail, Tate said:

“I have no resentment in my heart for the country of Romania or for anybody else. I just believe in the truth … I truly believe that justice will be served in the end. There is zero percent chance of me being convicted for something I’ve not done.”

The businessman, and social media personality who has 5.5 million ‘Twitter‘ followers, Andrew Tate, denies all claims of the alleged crimes and maintains he is innocent.

Has the controversial Tate found a new friend in ‘Borz’?

Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA) has not fought since September of 2022 at UFC 279 where he defeated Kevin Holland (24-9 MMA) by submission at 2:13 of round 1.

What do you think of the interaction between Andrew Tate and Khamzat Chimaev? Are you looking forward to ‘Borz’ next appearance in the Octagon?

