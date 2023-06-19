Scott Coker praises Vadim Nemkov after win over Yoel Romero: “Best 205-pounder on the planet”

By Josh Evanoff - June 19, 2023

Scott Coker crowned Vadim Nemkov as the best light-heavyweight on the planet after his win over Yoel Romero.

Vadim Nemkov and Scott Coker

The Russian made his return to the cage on Friday night in the main event of Bellator 297. There, he faced the ‘Soldier of God’, who entered the contest riding a two-fight winning streak. However, Yoel Romero’s recent success ended over the weekend.

In the main event of Bellator 297, Vadim Nemkov scored a unanimous decision win to retain his title. That was also the champion’s fourth title defense, extending his record for most title defenses in the division’s history. That, combined with a stellar resume has resulted in praise from Scott Coker.

The Bellator president praised Vadim Nemkov at the Bellator 297 post-fight press conference. There, Scott Coker praised the Russian, crowning him as the greatest light-heavyweight on the planet. Given the ease with which he dominated Yoel Romero, it’s an easy case to make.

It’s worth noting that over the last few days, Corey Anderson and Jamahal Hill have been going back and forth over which company has a better light-heavyweight division. Given Scott Coker’s comments about Vadim Nemkov, the debate regarding Bellator and the UFC will likely continue to heat up.

Scott Coker

“Nemkov to me is the best 205-pounder on the planet,” Scott Coker stated at the Bellator 297 post-fight press conference. “In any MMA league, including the UFC’s 205ers, so. I think you saw today was his speed his agility, his combinations. He can kick, he can punch, he can defend and he can do it all. That’s what you saw tonight.”

He continued, “Yoel Romero, that’s a scary guy. And if he punches you or gets on top of you, you’re going to be in trouble so. I think what you saw was the skill level of Nemkov, and it’s impressive. The guy is really, really good.”

What do you make of these comments from Scott Coker? What did you make of Vadim Nemkov’s win over Yoel Romero?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Bellator Scott Coker Vadim Nemkov Yoel Romero

