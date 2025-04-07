Nasty face plant knockout takes place at Invicta FC 61 event

By Harry Kettle - April 7, 2025

A truly brutal face plant knockout went down this past weekend at an Invicta FC 61 event with Jamie Edenden taking out Jackie Cataline.

Invicta FC 61

In the world of mixed martial arts, we all know that the Ultimate Fighting Championship is the biggest game in town. They lead the way by a fair distance, too, with a lot of fans exclusively watching UFC instead of any other promotions. That’s a shame, too, especially with the likes of Invicta FC out there.

RELATED: Cancer survivor Maria Favela set to make MMA return at Invicta FC 57: “They told me I had a 50% chance of living”

For those who don’t know, Invicta focuses exclusively on women’s mixed martial arts. Over the course of the last decade, they have helped produce some of the biggest and brightest stars that we now see residing in the UFC. Beyond that, they’ve also had many great moments from elite fights to world class knockouts to really fun submissions.

At Invicta FC 61, we witnessed one of the nastiest knockouts in recent memory thanks to Jamie Edenden.

 

Invicta FC 61 knockout goes viral

Throughout the course of the entire clip, it’s clear to see that Jamie Edenden is in control of this Invicta clash. She was able to dictate the pace of the fight from beginning to end, dominating Cataline in more ways than one. Then, Jackie attempted to come forward and land something of importance, only to walk into a nasty right hand that led to the fight being stopped.

So, for those of you who aren’t tuning in just yet, now might be the time to change that.

Are you a fan of Invicta FC’s product? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Invicta FC

