Nasty face plant knockout takes place at Invicta FC 61 event

A truly brutal face plant knockout went down this past weekend at an Invicta FC 61 event with Jamie Edenden taking out Jackie Cataline.

In the world of mixed martial arts, we all know that the Ultimate Fighting Championship is the biggest game in town. They lead the way by a fair distance, too, with a lot of fans exclusively watching UFC instead of any other promotions. That’s a shame, too, especially with the likes of Invicta FC out there.

For those who don’t know, Invicta focuses exclusively on women’s mixed martial arts. Over the course of the last decade, they have helped produce some of the biggest and brightest stars that we now see residing in the UFC. Beyond that, they’ve also had many great moments from elite fights to world class knockouts to really fun submissions.

At Invicta FC 61, we witnessed one of the nastiest knockouts in recent memory thanks to Jamie Edenden.