Cancer survivor Maria Favela set to make MMA return at Invicta FC 57: “They told me I had a 50% chance of living”

By Josh Evanoff - September 4, 2024

Women’s bantamweight prospect Maria Favela will make her return at Invicta FC 57 later this month.

Maria Favela

‘Leona’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since a third-round knockout victory over Louise Hiller in August 2022. While the bantamweight prospect hoped to book a return to the cage soon thereafter, that bout never came. A few months following her stoppage win, Maria Favela was diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkin Lymphoma.

According to the Invicta FC fighter, she was given just a 50% chance of survival due to the illness. However, after help from a GoFundMe that went viral and caught the attention of Dana White and others, Maria Favela was able to receive the care she needed. Last December, the bantamweight successfully beat the cancer.

Less than a year later, the Mexican fighter has booked her return to the cage. At Invicta FC 57 later this month, Maria Favela will face Canadian prospect, Maria Djukic. ‘Sweet’ is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Fernanda Araujo last October. Speaking in a recent interview with Invicta themselves, Favela opened up on her journey.

RELATED: JESSICA ANDRADE REVEALS PRIVATE CONVERSATIONS WITH JOANNA JEDRZEJCZYK FOR ‘BMF’ TITLE REMATCH: “IT WOULD BE SPECIAL”

Bantamweight prospect Maria Favela books return for Invicta FC 57 after beating cancer

According to the bantamweight prospect, she attempted to book her return earlier this summer. However, due to some additional testing, Maria Favela was forced to postpone her comeback. In the interview, the Invicta FC fighter also thanked fans and the MMA community for having her back.

“I was feeling I had to do it at least one more time for me. I wanted to fight before my PET scan in June, but it was impossible.” Maria Favela stated in the interview. “My coaches were like, ‘No, you’re crazy. You need more time.’ But if I’m gonna fight, I’m gonna fight. And I’m gonna enjoy every single second, no matter what happens.” (h/t Invicta FC)

She continued, “…They told me that I had a 50% chance of living. They treated me as if I was Stage four, because I had lymphomas in my liver, in my hips, in my heart, and my lungs. Every gland becomes like a tumor. The doctors told me if I’m still pushing, I’ll be passing out with a heart attack. My lungs were doing 90% of the work, and my heart was taking most of the oxygen. When I was doing treatments, I was in the fight mode. You don’t think about fear, you do what you have to do.”

“My friend helped me make a GoFundMe, and the whole MMA community came to support. Even Cynthia Calvillo and Dana White donated money. When you’re fighting cancer, the last thing that you have is time. Thanks to the MMA community and my family, I was able to pay for private treatment.”

What do you make of this Invicta FC news? Are you excited for Maria Favela’s return later this month?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Invicta FC

Related

Invicta FC

Invicta FC signs broadcast deal with CBS Sports, full 2024 schedule revealed

Josh Evanoff - June 11, 2024
Invicta FC
Invicta FC

All-Women MMA promotion Invicta FC to make return on June 28th in Kansas City

Josh Evanoff - May 28, 2024

Shannon Knapp’s Invicta FC will be returning this summer in Kansas City.

Kay Hansen
Kay Hansen

Invicta's Kay Hansen states OnlyFans has helped her focus on fighting: "I don't have to get another job working a 9-to-5"

Josh Evanoff - December 21, 2022

UFC veteran Kay Hansen believes her OnlyFans helps her massively focus on fighting.

Viviane-Pereira
Invicta FC

Viviane Pereira details being kicked out of gym after informing coach she was pregnant with his child

Drake Riggs - August 17, 2021

Viviane Pereira hasn’t been able to compete since 2019.

Invicta-FC
Invicta FC

Invicta FC sold to Anthem, gets new television deal

Adam D Martin - April 15, 2021

All-women MMA promotion Invicta FC has been sold to Anthem Sports & Entertainment and the organization now has a new television deal.

UFC Fight Pass

UFC Fight Pass will no longer feature Invicta FC events

Drake Riggs - February 22, 2021
Sarah-Patterson
Invicta FC

Former Invicta FC fighter Sarah Patterson passes away at 36

Adam Martin - February 9, 2021

Former Invicta FC featherweight fighter Sarah Patterson has passed away at age 36, the promotion announced late Monday.

Kayla Harrison, PFL
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison says weight cutting sends a bad message to kids, but 145lbs was only option

Adam Martin - November 23, 2020

Women’s MMA star Kayla Harrison trashed weight cutting and said it sets a bad example for kids, but her only option was fighting at 145lbs.

Kayla Harrison
Kayla Harrison

Watch Kayla Harrison destroy Courtney King at Invicta FC 43 and see how the pros reacted

Adam Martin - November 20, 2020

PFL star Kayla Harrison made her Invicta FC debut on Friday night and put on an incredible performance, defeating Courtney King via TKO.

Kanako-Murata
UFC

UFC signs Invicta FC strawweight champion Kanako Murata

Adam Martin - July 5, 2020

The UFC has signed Invicta FC strawweight champion Kanako Murata to a contract to compete for the world’s leading MMA organization.