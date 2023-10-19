UFC parts ways with former title challenger Jennifer Maia after recent loss

The UFC has parted ways with Jennifer Maia after her recent loss.

The Brazilian is fresh off her return opposite Viviane Araujo earlier this month at UFC Vegas 81. Leading into that bout, Jennifer Maia was riding a two-fight winning streak. defeating Casey O’Neill and Maryna Moroz. Sadly for the former title challenger, her winning streak came to a close earlier this month.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 81, ‘Vivi’ scored a unanimous decision win over Jennifer Maia. While some believed that the latter deserved the nod, the judges didn’t agree. To make matters worse, that’ll likely go down as the former title challenger’s last bout in the promotion.

As first reported by UFCRosterWatch and later confirmed by MMA Fighting, Jennifer Maia has parted ways with the UFC. The Brazilian wasn’t released from the company, as so many others were this week. Instead, she had just fought out her deal with the promotion, and it wasn’t renewed. As a result, she’s now a free agent.

RELATED: THE UFC PARTS WAYS WITH EIGHT MORE FIGHTERS

Jennifer Maia’s release wraps up a five-year run with the promotion. First signing in late 2018, she quickly made a name for herself in the flyweight division. Along the way, she picked up victories over names such as Roxanne Modafferi, Alexis Davis, and Joanne Wood.

Ultimately, she even recieved a crack at Valentina Shevchenko‘s flyweight title in 2020, losing by unanimous decision. Although the Brazilian did have brief moments of success, even winning a round on all the judges’ scorecards. Three years on from that championship loss, Jennifer Maia is no longer in the promotion and is now looking for a new home.

What do you make of the UFC parting ways with Jennifer Maia? Where do you want to see the former title challenger land?