UFC Fight Pass will no longer feature Invicta FC events

All-women’s promotion Invicta FC has truly left its mark on the sport of MMA. However, going forward it will no longer air on UFC Fight Pass.

On Monday, Fight Bananas reported the separation between the two parties. Erik Kowal of MyMMANews would later confirm the report.

Per an initial report from @FightBananas, I have confirmed from both sides that Invicta FC & UFC Fight Pass have parted ways. I am told an announcement will be coming about the promotion's status in the near future. (Personal note – As a fan, I can't wait for Invicta FC's return) — Eric Kowal – MyMMANews.com (@MyMMANews) February 23, 2021

“Per an initial report from @FightBananas, I have confirmed from both sides that Invicta FC & UFC Fight Pass have parted ways. I am told an announcement will be coming about the promotion’s status in the near future. (Personal note – As a fan, I can’t wait for Invicta FC’s return)” Kowal’s tweet read.

While Invicta looks for a new landing spot, it’s expected that they’ll be hosting events on their YouTube channel.

Dating back to April 2012, Invicta has since hosted 43 major numbered events with an additional three Phoenix Series one-night tournament events.

UFC Fight Pass and Invicta partnered in 2014 where Invicta 8 was the first event aired on the network. The main event featured Michelle Waterson making her first and only atomweight title defense. “The Karate Hottie” ended up finishing Yasuko Tamada in the final seconds of round three via TKO.

Prior to collaborating with the UFC, Invicta was working closely with Japan-based all-women’s promotion Jewels. Eventually, the U.S.-based organization began doing internet pay-per-view streams from Invicta 4 up until the seventh show. Among some of those notable headliners were the likes of Cris “Cyborg” Justino as well as the aforementioned Waterson.

Invicta’s most recent event took place in November. Headlining the show in her promotional debut was PFL staple and former Judo Olympic gold medalist, Kayla Harrison. Adding to her undefeated streak, Harrison defeated Courtney King by second-round TKO in a violent fashion.

Originally set to take place on that card was a vacant strawweight title tilt between former challenger Emily Ducote and the rising wrestler out of Mexico, Montserrat Ruiz. Due to COVID-19 complications, the bout was scrapped and is now expected to go down at the next event.