Interim Bellator Bantamweight Champion Patchy Mix doubts Sergio Pettis wants to fight him

By Fernando Quiles - April 23, 2023
Patchy Mix

Newly minted interim Bellator Bantamweight Champion Patchy Mix isn’t sold on Sergio Pettis’ eagerness to fight him.

Mix scored the biggest win of his pro MMA career at Bellator 295 this past Saturday (April 22). In the finals of the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix, Mix went one-on-one with Raufeon Stots, who was the interim Bellator bantamweight titleholder going into the fight. Mix landed a knee that shut the lights off Stots in the opening frame.

Patchy Mix Questions If Sergio Pettis Wants To Fight Him

While Patchy Mix is now the interim titleholder at 135-pounds, Sergio Pettis reigns as the main Bellator Bantamweight Champion. He’s set to put his gold on the line against Bellator Featherweight Champion Patricio Freire on June 16. During the Bellator 295 post-fight press conference, Mix let it be known that he doesn’t think Pettis is excited about the thought of fighting him (via MMAJunkie.com).

“Sh*t, I don’t know if Pettis really wants to fight me,” Mix said. “I knew he was picking Rauf to win. I don’t know how he could pick that. But I don’t think Pettis really wants to fight me. I think ‘Pitbull’ takes it. You can’t pick against him. I want to fight the pound-for-pound No. 1. Let ‘Pitbull’ take it. I’m hoping he wins, and I can fight the best. I don’t know if they’re worried about me. They’re probably just worried about the task at hand.

“Regardless enough, I believe I’m the best bantamweight in the world. I train with the top guys in the world, some of the best in the world. I believe I am the best 135 pounder in the world today. I’m just getting better, I’m just improving now, I’m just going into my prime now.”

Mix now waits to see who his next opponent will be for a title unification bout. Pettis vs. “Pitbull” will headline Bellator 297.

