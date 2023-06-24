Pros react after Ilia Topuria defeats Josh Emmett at UFC Jacksonville

By Chris Taylor - June 24, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Jacksonville main featured a key featherweight contest between perennial contenders Ilia Topuria and Josh Emmett.

Emmett (18-4 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a submission loss to Yair Rodriguez in a bout for the promotion‘s interim featherweight title back in February. Prior to that defeat, the 38-year-old American had put together a five-fight win streak, which included knockouts victories over Michael Johnson and Mirsad Bektic.

Meanwhile, Ilia Topuria (14-0) was looking to keep his perfect record intact this afternoon in Florida. ‘El Matador’ had gone 5-0 since joining the UFC ranks, with his most previous victory coming by way of submission over Bryce Mitchell in December of 2022.

Tonight’s UFC Jacksonville main event resulted in a masterful performance from the still undefeated Ilia Topurai. ‘El Matador’ was able to batter Josh Emmett with punches and kicks throughout the course of their twenty-five-minute affair, cruising to a lopsided unanimous decision victory. It was a statement win for the surging contender and one that had many fight fans calling for Topuria to receive the next featherweight title shot following next month’s Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez result at UFC 290.

Official UFC Jacksonville Results: Ilia Topuria def. Josh Emmett by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-42, 49-45)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Topuria vs. Emmett’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Ilia Topuria defeating Josh Emmett at UFC Jacksonville:

Who would you like to see Ilia Topuria fight next following his victory over Josh Emmett this evening in Florida?

