Pros react after Ilia Topuria defeats Josh Emmett at UFC Jacksonville

Tonight’s UFC Jacksonville main featured a key featherweight contest between perennial contenders Ilia Topuria and Josh Emmett.

Emmett (18-4 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a submission loss to Yair Rodriguez in a bout for the promotion‘s interim featherweight title back in February. Prior to that defeat, the 38-year-old American had put together a five-fight win streak, which included knockouts victories over Michael Johnson and Mirsad Bektic.

Meanwhile, Ilia Topuria (14-0) was looking to keep his perfect record intact this afternoon in Florida. ‘El Matador’ had gone 5-0 since joining the UFC ranks, with his most previous victory coming by way of submission over Bryce Mitchell in December of 2022.

Tonight’s UFC Jacksonville main event resulted in a masterful performance from the still undefeated Ilia Topurai. ‘El Matador’ was able to batter Josh Emmett with punches and kicks throughout the course of their twenty-five-minute affair, cruising to a lopsided unanimous decision victory. It was a statement win for the surging contender and one that had many fight fans calling for Topuria to receive the next featherweight title shot following next month’s Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez result at UFC 290.

Official UFC Jacksonville Results: Ilia Topuria def. Josh Emmett by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-42, 49-45)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Topuria vs. Emmett’ below:

Two of the best power punchers in the division @ufc #UFCJacksonville — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) June 24, 2023

High level movement and efficient striking from Topuria. #UFCJacksonville — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 24, 2023

Great first round by both men, but the round goes to Topuria on damage. #UFCJacksonville — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) June 24, 2023

Rolling his shoulder and Head with those shots. @dc_mma you see that? Only the really good ones do that. #UFCJacksonville Poirier, etc — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 24, 2023

What a main event fight #UFCJacksonville — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) June 24, 2023

Real possibility this gets stopped now because of that eye. #UFCJacksonville — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 24, 2023

This young man has it. Boxing master class so far. Faints on point. Great work — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) June 24, 2023

Topuria pushes that jab out there like a dart! #UFCJacksonville — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 24, 2023

The heart of Josh Emmett can NEVER be questioned! Wow! Topuria is putting on a showcase performance! #UFCJacksonville — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 24, 2023

Next level toughness respect to Emmett dudes a dog — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 24, 2023

Man all heart — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 24, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Ilia Topuria defeating Josh Emmett at UFC Jacksonville:

Topuria and Emmet delivered. Exciting main event#UFConABC5 — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) June 24, 2023

Illa technical asf as they say this guys the real deal Lmfao — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 24, 2023

Ilia Topuria freakin beast 🌹🐂 — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) June 24, 2023

Topuria might be the best boxer in the UFC after that performance. #ufcjacksonville — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 24, 2023

Who would you like to see Ilia Topuria fight next following his victory over Josh Emmett this evening in Florida?