UFC Jacksonville Bonus Report: David Onama one of four fighters to take home $50k

The Octagon returned to Florida for today’s UFC Jacksonville event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria.

The highly anticipated featherweight main event resulted in a masterful performance from the still undefeated Ilia Topurai. ‘El Matador’ was able to batter Josh Emmett with punches and kicks throughout the course of their twenty-five-minute affair, cruising to a lopsided unanimous decision victory. It was a statement win for the surging contender and one that had many fight fans calling for Topuria to receive the next featherweight title shot following next month’s Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez fight at UFC 290.

The co-main event of UFC Jacksonville featured a women’s flyweight matchup between Amanda Ribas and Maycee Barber. The contest proved to be a coming out party for Barber. After a shaky start, ‘The Future’ was able to dominate her Brazilian opponent on the ground, battering Ribas with some nasty ground and pound. After nearly scoring a finish in the late stages of the opening round, Barber sealed the deal in round two with an emphatic TKO victory. The win marked her fifth in a row.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event in Florida, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Featherweight fighters Ilia Topuria and Josh Emmett earned FOTN honors for their thrilling war in today’s UFC Jacksonville main event. Topuria won the contest by unanimous decision.

Performance of the night: David Onama earned an extra $50k for his brutal second-round knockout victory over Gabriel Santos (see that here).

Performance of the night: Maycee Barber pocketed an extra $50k for her TKO victory over Amanda Ribas in today’s co-headliner. The win marked Barber’s fifth in a row.

