Brandon Moreno shares his thoughts on Henry Cejudo’s loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288: “Just rusty”

By Harry Kettle - June 21, 2023

UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno has given his thoughts on Henry Cejudo’s recent loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288.

Aljamain Sterling Henry Cejudo (1)

The rumor mill is currently suggesting that Henry Cejudo will return to action to battle Marlon Vera later this summer. In doing so, he’ll attempt to vault himself back into contention in the UFC’s bantamweight title picture.

That’s because, as we know, he lost in his attempt to claim the crown against Aljamain Sterling. It was certainly a close encounter, but Sterling did just about enough to get over the finish line.

A lot of fans and pundits were watching that bout closely, including Brandon Moreno. During a recent interview, the king of the flyweights spoke out about the contest.

“I definitely think that Sterling won,” Moreno said. “I think that even having lost, I thought he looked good. Remember, Sterling is super difficult. I’ve trained with him, and I know how good Aljamain Sterling is, especially on the ground with his grips and takedowns.

“So on that end, I respect him a lot, but I do think he slightly looked, I don’t want to say out of shape, but maybe rusty. He didn’t have the same distance management, just rusty.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Moreno questions Cejudo

We all know that Henry Cejudo isn’t the kind of guy who gives up without a fight. Instead, he’ll give it everything he’s got to try and win another UFC belt before retiring for good.

Sterling, meanwhile, is preparing to defend his championship against Sean O’Malley.

Do you agree with Brandon Moreno? What do you believe Henry Cejudo can accomplish in MMA before retiring again? How much longer will Aljamain Sterling hold the gold at 135 pounds? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

