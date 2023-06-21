Brandon Moreno shares his thoughts on Henry Cejudo’s loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288: “Just rusty”

UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno has given his thoughts on Henry Cejudo’s recent loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288.

The rumor mill is currently suggesting that Henry Cejudo will return to action to battle Marlon Vera later this summer. In doing so, he’ll attempt to vault himself back into contention in the UFC’s bantamweight title picture.

That’s because, as we know, he lost in his attempt to claim the crown against Aljamain Sterling. It was certainly a close encounter, but Sterling did just about enough to get over the finish line.

A lot of fans and pundits were watching that bout closely, including Brandon Moreno. During a recent interview, the king of the flyweights spoke out about the contest.

“I definitely think that Sterling won,” Moreno said. “I think that even having lost, I thought he looked good. Remember, Sterling is super difficult. I’ve trained with him, and I know how good Aljamain Sterling is, especially on the ground with his grips and takedowns.

“So on that end, I respect him a lot, but I do think he slightly looked, I don’t want to say out of shape, but maybe rusty. He didn’t have the same distance management, just rusty.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie