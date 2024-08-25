Caio Borralho predicts potential Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland rematch: “I’m not betting on the next one”
Rising UFC middleweight contender Caio Borralho has shared his pick for a potential rematch between 185-pound champion Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland.
Borralho has emerged as a top middleweight after nearly finishing Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC Vegas 96. Caio proved his worth with an exciting scrap against Cannonier that earned “Fight of the Night” honors. Borralho scored the unanimous decision victory, and now he’ll wait to see how things play out at the top of the heap at 185 pounds.
The next UFC middleweight title fight could be between du Plessis and Strickland depending on how the stars align, and Borralho has his pick if the rematch materializes.
Caio Borralho Makes Pick for Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2
At the UFC Vegas 96 post-fight press conference, Caio Borralho discussed who would win a potential rematch between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland. Earlier this year, du Plessis defeated Strickland via split decision to take the middleweight hardware.
While Borralho is going with Strickland to get revenge, he isn’t exactly betting the house on it (h/t MMAFighting.com).
“I got [Sean] Strickland winning this fight, maybe, because I think Strickland won the last one, but maybe he left a little bit inside the octagon that he could do a little bit more,” Borralho said Saturday at UFC Vegas 96’s post-fight press conference. “But MMA is crazy. I always bet against Dricus and he always wins, so I’m not betting on the next one.
“Let those guys kill themselves and I’m the next one [to challenge for the title].”
Whether or not Borralho actually gets his wish and receives a UFC middleweight title opportunity next, one would think he certainly isn’t far from a title opportunity. Perhaps a win or two more and the Brazilian will get his chance to reach the mountain top.
