Pros react after Ian Machado Garry dominates Neil Magny at UFC 292

By Chris Taylor - August 19, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 292 main card featured a key welterweight bout between Ian Machado Garry and Neil Magny.

Garry (13-0 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a first-round TKO victory over Daniel Rodriguez this past May at UFC Charlotte. ‘The Future‘ had gone a perfect 5-0 in the UFC since joining the promotion November of 2021, earning stoppage victories in three of those five Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Neil Magny (28-11 MMA) stepped up on short notice to accept tonight’s fight with Ian Garry at UFC 292, this after Geoff Neal was forced to withdraw from the contest due to injury. ‘The Haitian Sensation’ had most recently competed at June’s UFC event in Jacksonville, where he scored a split decision victory over Philip Rowe.

Tonight’s ‘Garry vs. Magny’ bout proved to be a one-sided contest. Ian Machado Garry was able to drop Neil Magny on a number of occasions with some powerful low kicks and completely picked apart the veteran while on their feet. After fifteen minutes of domination, ‘The Future’ was awarded a lopsided unanimous decision victory from the judges’ in attendance, including a pair of 30-24 scorecards.

Official UFC 292 Results: Ian Machado Garry def. Neil Magny by unanimous decision (30-26 x2, 30-24)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Garry vs. Magny’ below:

Irish fans, here's a question: does it bother you that Ian Garry adopted his wife's last name?

— Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 20, 2023

I remember taking a short notice fight against Neil Manny early in my career.
Didn’t work out well for me
Let’s see how this kid does #UFC292

— #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) August 20, 2023

Bro… step back. Really.

— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) August 20, 2023

Beautiful round by the young dawg @iangarryMMA

— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 20, 2023

Magny looks lost out there right now!!!

— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 20, 2023

That leg is gone RIP

— Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) August 20, 2023

Chopping that leg like like a tree!!! I told y’all this kid was good!!!

— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 20, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Ian Machado Garry defeating Neil Magny at UFC 292:

Ian Garry with some great low kicks. Looked impressive 💯

— Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) August 20, 2023

Ian Gary vs Wonderboy? #UFCBoston

— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 20, 2023

At least 30-26

— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 20, 2023

#UFC292 Congrats @iangarryMMA

— Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) August 20, 2023

Who would you like to see ‘The Future’ fight next following his victory over Neil Magny this evening in Boston?

