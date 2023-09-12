Just Scrap Radio Ep. 139 with Jasmine Jasudavicius, Christos Giagos, and Kyle Nelson

The 139th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of Noche UFC this Saturday.

We’re first joined by UFC flyweight Jasmine Jasudavicius (1:39). Next, UFC lightweight Christos Giagos (13:39) comes on. Closing out the program is UFC featherweight Kyle Nelson (26:20).

Jasmine Jasudavicius opens up the show to preview her Noche UFC fight against 14th-ranked Tracy Cortez. Jasmine talks about her upset win over Miranda Maverick back in June and making a quick turnaround to fight on the Mexican Independence Day card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Canadian then talks about what a win over Tracy does for her, and the flyweight title up for grabs in the main event. She also chats about hoping to get on the rumored Toronto card which she has heard will take place in January.

Christos Giagos then stops by to preview his Noche UFC fight against Daniel Zellhuber. Christos talks about his KO win over Ricky Glenn back in April which saved his job, and whether or not he hoped to return. He then talks about him finally getting comfortable training at Kill Cliff and what he has learned since going there. Christos then chats about fighting a Mexican on the Noche UFC card which is for Mexican Independence and whether or not he thinks that means the UFC is hoping he loses. He also chats about his goal for the rest of the year and what a win does for him.

Kyle Nelson closes out the program to discuss his Noche UFC fight against Fernando Padilla. Kyle talks about how familiar he is with the Mexican and his upset win last time out in June to save his UFC job. He then chats about what a win over Padilla does for him and Nelson hearing the plan is for the UFC to return to Toronto in early 2024.

