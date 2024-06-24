Joe Rogan gives less-than-glowing review of the new UFC gloves: “The fingers shouldn’t come into play!”
Longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan has seen the highs and lows of mixed martial arts, but he feels the UFC’s gloves still haven’t significantly improved.
The UFC debuted new fighter gloves earlier this year, as showcased at UFC 302 in Newark. The card’s main event fighters, Islam Makhachev, and Dustin Poirier, both donned new golden championship gloves during their title fight.
Eye pokes have been a significant issue surrounding the UFC’s fighters for years. Some of the sport’s biggest fights, including the Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier trilogy, are plagued with multiple eye pokes and related infractions.
Despite the new, fresh feel of the UFC’s new gloves, Rogan thinks no progress has been made to deter eye pokes.
Joe Rogan on new UFC gloves: “Best gloves aren’t made yet”
During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan explained his perspective on the new UFC gloves.
“These new gloves, they ain’t no better than the old gloves,” Rogan said. “Dudes are still getting poked in the eyes. They made a better glove, it is better padding. The best gloves are clearly not made yet, they need to cover the fingers…you don’t ever [overlap fingers], they don’t come into play, you always [make a fist] or [grip]. All you have to do is padding on the knuckles and a protective, thin leather layer that covers the hands that the fingers slip into…
“That eliminates 90% of all eye pokes, and doesn’t change everything with grappling and striking.”
Rogan has been a loyal endorser of gloves created by renowned head coach Trevor Wittman, who trains the likes of Justin Gaethje and Kamaru Usman. His gloves have been widely praised for covering the fingers entirely and addressing eye pokes head-on.
Rogan has been one of the voices of the Octagon for years, and he has a big influence over the UFC heads. Despite this, it appears the new gloves haven’t lived up to his hopefulness.
