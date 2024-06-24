Joe Rogan gives less-than-glowing review of the new UFC gloves: “The fingers shouldn’t come into play!”

Longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan has seen the highs and lows of mixed martial arts, but he feels the UFC’s gloves still haven’t significantly improved.

The UFC debuted new fighter gloves earlier this year, as showcased at UFC 302 in Newark. The card’s main event fighters, Islam Makhachev, and Dustin Poirier, both donned new golden championship gloves during their title fight.

Eye pokes have been a significant issue surrounding the UFC’s fighters for years. Some of the sport’s biggest fights, including the Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier trilogy, are plagued with multiple eye pokes and related infractions.

Despite the new, fresh feel of the UFC’s new gloves, Rogan thinks no progress has been made to deter eye pokes.