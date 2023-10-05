Ian Machado Garry reacts to Dillon Danis calling him out

By Cole Shelton - October 4, 2023

Ian Machado Garry has responded to Dillon Danis calling him out.

Ian Machado Garry and Dillon Danis

Although Danis is set to box Logan Paul on Oct. 14, he is an MMA fighter who is under contract with Bellator. Yet, with the future of the promotion uncertain, Danis says if Bellator folds he wants to sign with the UFC and mentioned Ian Machado Garry as an easy opponent for him.

“I’m willing to go and go out there and see if what I’m saying is true. If I go to the UFC, give me your toughest fight. Give me Ian Garry, give me Neil Magny. Anybody. Leon Edwards. That would be the easiest fight. Colby [Covington], anybody,” Dillon Danis said on The MMA Hour.

Now, after the interview, Ian Machado Garry was shown the clip by Betr – who the Irishman does content for – and he wasn’t too pleased with the callout.

RELATED: Conor McGregor reveals he never trained with Dillon Danis for ‘El Jefe’s boxing match.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by betr combat (@betrcombat)

“Everyone get in the car. Stop trying to wind me up. I would kill that guy,” Ian Machado Garry said in response to Dillon Danis’ callout.

Although Dillon Danis called out Ian Machado Garry, ‘El Jefe’ is still under contract in Bellator so a fight with the Irishman is unlikely to happen. Also, even if Danis signed with the UFC, it’s uncertain the promotion would give him a top-10 welterweight right away, especially given the fact that he’s only 2-0 as a pro and hasn’t fought since 2019.

Ian Machado Garry, meanwhile, is 13-0 as a pro and coming off a one-sided decision win over Neil Magny back in August. The victory made him the 11th-ranked welterweight and he’s set to face Vicente Luque in December at UFC 296. Inside the Octagon, Garry is 6-0 with notable wins over Daniel Rodriguez, Song Kenan, and Gabe Green among others.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

