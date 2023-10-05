Bobby Green admits he “didn’t even know who” Grant Dawson was ahead of UFC Vegas 80 fight: “He’s been kind of boring”

Bobby Green isn’t a fan of the way Grant Dawson fights.

Green was booked to headline UFC Vegas 80 against Dawson, who is ranked 10th at lightweight. Yet, even though Dawson is the ranked opponent, Green knows he is the more popular fighter and admits he wasn’t even familiar with Dawson until he got the fight booking.

Once he got familiar with Grant Dawson, Bobby Green says he realized his opponent is boring and will look to hold him down for 25 minutes to win. However, ‘King’ believes he can make Dawson into an exciting fighter by making him stand and trade with him.

“Man, I didn’t even know who that guy was. I never even heard of him, and that goes to his body of work. I think the issue is that like, he’s been kind of boring, you know? He’s been in the Apex fighting,” Bobby Green said at UFC Vegas 80 media day about Grant Dawson. “But, had he been around these crowds, he’d already feel the pressure from the crowd.

“They would let him know we don’t really like to see what you’re doing. Even though sometimes he got some finishes, so it’s like, cool, yeah. But it’s a snorefest. So it’s going to be a real test for me is to moreso make a boring guy exciting. That’s the real fight,” Green continued.

Although Bobby Green wasn’t familiar with Grant Dawson, he is a sizeable betting underdog ahead of UFC Vegas 80. However, Green has confidence that he will be able to stuff the takedowns and eventually finish Dawson on the feet.

Bobby Green enters his UFC Vegas 80 main event coming off a third-round submission win over Tony Ferguson back in July. Prior to that, he had the No Contest against Jared Gordon and had lost back-to-back fights to Drew Dober and Islam Makhachev, in his first UFC main event.