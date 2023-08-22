Ian Garry targets fight with “dream opponent” Khamzat Chimaev in Ireland: “I want that f**king wolf”

By Harry Kettle - August 22, 2023

Ian Garry has revealed that his dream opponent is Khamzat Chimaev in Ireland as he continues to climb the welterweight ranks.

Ian Garry at UFC 292

Last weekend at UFC 292, Ian Garry kept his unbeaten run going as he saw off the challenge of Neil Magny. In many ways, the Irishman dominated Magny, in what turned out to be a pretty personal affair. Now, many have been left to wonder what could be next for him in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

RELATED: IAN MACHADO GARRY HOPES “SCUMBAG” NEIL MAGNY WILL LOOK TO CHANGE HIS LIFE FOLLOWING ASS WHOOPING AT UFC 292

Stephen Thompson was the first name that he called out. However, it doesn’t seem as if that’s going to happen, if Dana White is to be believed.

During a recent interview with Sporting Post, Garry actually revealed who he wants to fight in a dream scenario – and that would be Khamzat Chimaev.

Garry wants Chimaev

“It would have to be in the Three arena in Dublin, Ireland as my dream venue because they’re never going to go to Croke Park. And the dream opponent would be me versus Khamzat Chimeav because everyone talks about him like he’s this badman and this boogeyman, but in time I’m going get a chance to lay hands on him, – if he’s the baddest man that everyone is afraid of – i’m going to show the world what’s up. He’d be my dream opponent in Ireland. I want that f**king wolf. I want that badman, I want to be the baddest man on earth, and everyone considers it to be him at the moment, but let me punch the mouth off him and we’ll see what’s up.”

Quotes via Sporting Post

Would you be interested in seeing Ian Garry take on Khamzat Chimaev in Ireland? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Ian Garry Khamzat Chimaev UFC

