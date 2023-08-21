Ian Machado Garry hopes “scumbag” Neil Magny will look to change his life following ass whooping at UFC 292

Ian Machado Garry is hoping that ‘scumbag’ Neil Magny will look to change his life following his ass whooping at UFC 292.

Neil Magny (12-8 MMA) and Machado Garry (13-0 MMA) battled it out at welterweight last Saturday night, August 19th, at UFC 292. The outcome was a lopsided unanimous decision victory for the undefeated Irishman.

At the pre-fight press conference, it got ugly when Magny implied he was going to give Machado Garry a ‘whooping’, the kind he likes to give his son. This did not sit well with the 25 year old who made the promise to teach ‘The Haitian Sensation’ a lesson, and so he did.

It was at the UFC 292 post-fight press conference where Machado Garry spoke about Magny saying:

“Magny’s a scumbag and I’m glad I f**king went out and gave him a hiding because the s**t he said at that press conference to you guys—I don’t know how none of you picked up on that right away—the first second I heard that, I was like, ‘What did he just say?’ I paused it, ‘Sorry, sorry, sorry, I must have misunderstood that. I watched it again and I was like, ‘You cannot say something like that and get away with that.’”

Continuing Ian Machado Garry said:

“Look, my baby is sat over in the corner over there. I know, for my life, I was a pest as a kid. Look at me, I’m the exact type of person that’s going to cause trouble. I got f**king whacked with a wooden spoon, that doesn’t mean I go and f**king do it to him. No, you break the cycle. … If you want to be better and you want to change the world, don’t do what you don’t want done to you. Break the f**king cycle. Be a better human, be a better man, and let’s change the f**king world, and don’t ever, ever, ever touch a f**king kid. That’s my attitude and I don’t think there’s anyone in this room that’s going to f**king disagree with me and if you do, come talk to me.”

Magny and Machado Garry made it known there was no love lost during their bout in the cage- with Magny sticking out his tongue and Machado Garry flipping him the middle finger.

Ian Machado Garry spoke about the tension in the cage saying (h/t MMAFighting):

“He said, ‘Get the f**k out of my face. I said, ‘F**k you, b**ch, telling me what to do.’”

At the end of the day, Machado Garry spoke about the fight saying:

“I said, ‘Hey, respect after battle’. I respect any man that’s willing to step into the octagon with me. You have to. You have to respect someone. Firstly, Neil took the fight on seven days’ notice, but also, I took the fight on seven days’ notice. There’s not many people who do that. I went from two opposite ends of the spectrum and I showed up and I made that happen.”

“What I did tonight was so easy, so clinical, but it was special. The energy that I was able to get from that Boston crowd, the energy that I soaked up, it was so much fun.”

Concluding Ian Machado Garry believes Neil Magny might need to ‘change his life’:

“I hit him with two, I put him on his ass twice in a row. The first two kicks of the fight. The first two exchanges he went on his ass and I went, ‘Oh my goodness, this is going to be a long night for you.’ That guy’s going home in a wheelchair and I f**cking said it: Tonight, he is being walked home by someone in a wheelchair and he’s going to go home and he’s going to sit and reflect on everything he’s ever f**king done in life. I whooped his ass tonight and he better sit there and think, ‘F*ck. I might need to change my life.’”

Were you watching? Who would you like to see the undefeated Irishman fight next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!