Henry Cejudo takes aim at “rapist look-alike” Marlon Vera for allowing “trans-Barbie” Sean O’Malley to talk trash

Henry Cejudo has taken a personal shot at Marlon Vera over Sean O’Malley in a tweet that has since been deleted.

We all know that Henry Cejudo is a controversial individual. He’s a great fighter, but his ‘cringe’ persona has taken him to some pretty strange places when it comes to his trash talk. Following his loss to Aljamain Sterling earlier this year, some wondered whether or not he’d retire again – but instead, he opted to take a fight with Marlon Vera.

That was scheduled to take place at UFC 292, but it didn’t quite play out that way. Instead, Vera fought and defeated Pedro Munhoz, whereas Sean O’Malley beat Sterling to win the UFC bantamweight championship.

Now, with O’Malley and Vera trading verbal blows, ‘Triple C’ has taken to social media in order to throw even more shade at both men.