Henry Cejudo takes aim at “rapist look-alike” Marlon Vera for allowing “trans-Barbie” Sean O’Malley to talk trash

By Harry Kettle - August 22, 2023

Henry Cejudo has taken a personal shot at Marlon Vera over Sean O’Malley in a tweet that has since been deleted.

Henry Cejudo Marlon Vera

We all know that Henry Cejudo is a controversial individual. He’s a great fighter, but his ‘cringe’ persona has taken him to some pretty strange places when it comes to his trash talk. Following his loss to Aljamain Sterling earlier this year, some wondered whether or not he’d retire again – but instead, he opted to take a fight with Marlon Vera.

RELATED: HENRY CEJUDO CALLS TO BE SEAN O’MALLEY’S FIRST TITLE CHALLENGER: “SIGN THE CONTRACT ISLAND BOY”

That was scheduled to take place at UFC 292, but it didn’t quite play out that way. Instead, Vera fought and defeated Pedro Munhoz, whereas Sean O’Malley beat Sterling to win the UFC bantamweight championship.

Now, with O’Malley and Vera trading verbal blows, ‘Triple C’ has taken to social media in order to throw even more shade at both men.

Cejudo gets personal

“Hey you rapist look-alike @chitoveraUFC you gonna let this trans-Barbie talk to you like that?”

It’s safe to say that Henry Cejudo doesn’t have any limits when it comes to going after potential opponents. He obviously wants another shot at the bantamweight crown, but in order to get it, he needs a high profile win under his belt. He couldn’t quite get the job done against Sterling, but there are still plenty of interesting match-ups out there for him.

As for O’Malley and Vera, it’s not quite clear what the future holds. Either way, though, it’d be surprising if they don’t have a rematch at some point in the future.

What do you think about the comments made by Henry Cejudo? Is there a chance he fights for the title again before retiring? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Henry Cejudo Marlon Vera Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Conor McGegor, training, UFC

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor claims a December return is “back on the table”

Harry Kettle - August 22, 2023
Sean O'Malley, UFC 292
Amanda Lemos

What's next for the stars of UFC 292?

Cole Shelton - August 21, 2023

The UFC made its return to Boston on Saturday for a solid UFC 292 card that saw two titles on the line, and one change hands.

Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

Conor McGregor sends a warning to Tony Ferguson: “I’m gonna end you and badly”

Cole Shelton - August 21, 2023

Conor McGregor has sent a stern warning to Tony Ferguson.

Sean O'Malley and Henry Cejudo
Sean O'Malley

Henry Cejudo calls to be Sean O'Malley's first title challenger: "SIGN the Contract Island Boy"

Josh Evanoff - August 21, 2023

UFC bantamweight contender Henry Cejudo wants to be first up for Sean O’Malley.

Ian Garry and Neil Magny in their UFC 292 fight.
Neil Magny

Ian Garry still relishing in win over Neil Magny: "Be a better man"

Josh Evanoff - August 21, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Ian Garry was buzzing after his win over Neil Magny.

Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman hits back at calls for retirement after UFC 292 loss: "I'm not done"

Josh Evanoff - August 21, 2023
Conor McGregor and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Conor McGregor compares Sean O'Malley's title win to famous Jose Aldo knockout: "F*cking madness"

Josh Evanoff - August 21, 2023

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor saw some of himself in Sean O’Malley on Saturday.

Alex Volkanovski
Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski sends a message to Ilia Topuria after Aljamain Sterling loses at UFC 292

Cole Shelton - August 21, 2023

Alexander Volkanovski has his sights set on Ilia Topuria.

Tony Ferguson
UFC

Tony Ferguson claims fighting is no longer "fun" to him but shuts down retirement talk: "I Have Work To Do"

Cole Shelton - August 21, 2023

Tony Ferguson has shut down talk of retirement.

Daniel Cormier
UFC

Daniel Cormier addresses “the one thing that hurts” UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili

Susan Cox - August 21, 2023

Former ‘champ champ’ Daniel Cormier is addressing ‘the one thing that hurts’ current UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili.