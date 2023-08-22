Henry Cejudo takes aim at “rapist look-alike” Marlon Vera for allowing “trans-Barbie” Sean O’Malley to talk trash
Henry Cejudo has taken a personal shot at Marlon Vera over Sean O’Malley in a tweet that has since been deleted.
We all know that Henry Cejudo is a controversial individual. He’s a great fighter, but his ‘cringe’ persona has taken him to some pretty strange places when it comes to his trash talk. Following his loss to Aljamain Sterling earlier this year, some wondered whether or not he’d retire again – but instead, he opted to take a fight with Marlon Vera.
RELATED: HENRY CEJUDO CALLS TO BE SEAN O’MALLEY’S FIRST TITLE CHALLENGER: “SIGN THE CONTRACT ISLAND BOY”
That was scheduled to take place at UFC 292, but it didn’t quite play out that way. Instead, Vera fought and defeated Pedro Munhoz, whereas Sean O’Malley beat Sterling to win the UFC bantamweight championship.
Now, with O’Malley and Vera trading verbal blows, ‘Triple C’ has taken to social media in order to throw even more shade at both men.
Henry Cejudo’s trash talk in 2023 pic.twitter.com/nHbEJ2CfN1
— Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) August 22, 2023
Cejudo gets personal
“Hey you rapist look-alike @chitoveraUFC you gonna let this trans-Barbie talk to you like that?”
It’s safe to say that Henry Cejudo doesn’t have any limits when it comes to going after potential opponents. He obviously wants another shot at the bantamweight crown, but in order to get it, he needs a high profile win under his belt. He couldn’t quite get the job done against Sterling, but there are still plenty of interesting match-ups out there for him.
As for O’Malley and Vera, it’s not quite clear what the future holds. Either way, though, it’d be surprising if they don’t have a rematch at some point in the future.
What do you think about the comments made by Henry Cejudo? Is there a chance he fights for the title again before retiring? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Henry Cejudo Marlon Vera Sean O'Malley UFC