Ian Garry names the “perfect opponent” he wants to “go out there and smoke” next

By Susan Cox - May 15, 2023

Ian Garry is naming the ‘perfect opponent’ he wants to ‘go out there and smoke’ next.

Ian Garry

Garry (12-0 MMA) is hot off a TKO victory over welterweight Daniel Rodriguez (17-4 MMA) this past weekend at UFC on ABC 4 (see that here).

Following the victory, at the in-cage, post-fight interview, Garry called out the fighter he wants next saying:

“Neil Magny is a phenomenal talent that’s been around the game for, Jesus, God knows how long. He’s been in the top 10, top 15 since I’ve been an amateur. And when you look at the opponents that he’s fought, the people that he’s fought. His last opponents were Gilbert Burns, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Daniel Rodriguez – they are the elite guys. I want to face someone who’s faced that talent. I want to see what he brings. …”

Continuing the undefeated 25-year-old said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I believe Neil Magny is the perfect opponent for me to go out there and smoke and show the world how good I am.”

Concluding, ‘The Future’ explained how he would take down Magny:

“See, that’s a good one because I believe I can sub him very simply. Even though he’s longer than me – he’s got like an 80-inch reach, which is ridiculous – I don’t believe he’s going to want to strike with me on the feet. I’m too fast. He’s nowhere near as fast or as accurate as I am on the feet. He’ll want to get in close, maybe take me down and put me on my back, and I look forward to it. So I probably say it will be a submission and I want that.”

Neil Magny (27-10 MMA) is currently preparing for his upcoming battle with Philip Rowe (10-3 MMA) on Saturday, June 24th at UFC ABC 5, which takes place at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Would you like to see Ian Garry and Neil Magny fight in the near future?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Ian Garry UFC

