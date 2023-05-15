search

Colby Covington slams “UFC washouts” for competing under BKFC: “They couldn’t make it in the UFC”

By Lewis Simpson - May 15, 2023

The sport of mixed martial arts has grown rapidly over the last decade, and bare-knuckle boxing is quickly following the same footprint. However, the next welterweight title challenger, Colby Covington, isn’t a fan of the sport.

Colby Covington

The past face, the violent and bloody sport, has made it extremely popular among hardcore combat sports fanatics who crave the chaos of what bare-knuckle boxing brings. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) are the leading organization in the sport and has a reputation for handsomely paying its athletes. This has resulted in former UFC fighters eager to test their skills between the ropes for a lucrative payday.

Many notable names and former UFC vets have transitioned to BKFC, including Paige Vanzant, Chad Mendes, Chris Leben, Rachel Ostovich, and Artem Lobov. More recently, Eddie Alvarez, Luke Rockhold, and BKFC standout Mike Perry have competed in the sport.

Colby Covington has no interest in watching BKFC

With the sport’s continued growth and rising popularity, No.2 ranked welterweight, Covington, thinks the sport is overpopulated with fighters who couldn’t make it or hang at the top of the UFC.

When asked if he’s been keeping up with the recent activity in BKFC by James Lynch, Covington expressed his disinterest in watching the sport.

“To be honest, I’ve never watched one of those fights,” Covington stated. “I’m not interested in a sport like that and especially nonetheless of guys [ who ] are just UFC washouts. These are just guys that are going to fight at the Indian Fairgrounds because they couldn’t make it in the UFC, so we’re talking about the biggest and best business and the biggest and best fights, and that’s only in the UFC. it’s the best organization in the world.”

After weighing in as a backup fighter for Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman’s title fight earlier this year, “Chaos” was rewarded with the next shot at the winner, Birmingham’s Edwards. No date has been pencilled in yet. However, the champ disclosed he had his eyes on UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, which is set for October.

What do you make of the comments from Colby Covington? Let us know in the comments!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

