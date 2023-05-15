Colby Covington slams “UFC washouts” for competing under BKFC: “They couldn’t make it in the UFC”

Colby Covington has no interest in watching BKFC

With the sport’s continued growth and rising popularity, No.2 ranked welterweight, Covington, thinks the sport is overpopulated with fighters who couldn’t make it or hang at the top of the UFC.

When asked if he’s been keeping up with the recent activity in BKFC by James Lynch, Covington expressed his disinterest in watching the sport.

“To be honest, I’ve never watched one of those fights,” Covington stated. “I’m not interested in a sport like that and especially nonetheless of guys [ who ] are just UFC washouts. These are just guys that are going to fight at the Indian Fairgrounds because they couldn’t make it in the UFC, so we’re talking about the biggest and best business and the biggest and best fights, and that’s only in the UFC. it’s the best organization in the world.”

After weighing in as a backup fighter for Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman’s title fight earlier this year, “Chaos” was rewarded with the next shot at the winner, Birmingham’s Edwards. No date has been pencilled in yet. However, the champ disclosed he had his eyes on UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, which is set for October.

