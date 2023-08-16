Ian Garry explains his decision to sign with Jake Paul’s company despite being Conor McGregor’s “biggest fan”
This weekend, Ian Garry will return to the Octagon to take on Neil Magny. In doing so, he’ll attempt to continue his unbeaten run in the UFC, and move a step closer to a welterweight title shot.
Outside of the cage, however, the Irishman has also been pretty busy. He continues to find success with various other ventures, including a new partnership with Jake Paul’s Betr.
As we know, Garry is a huge Conor McGregor fan, and ‘Notorious’ has a history of not being friendly with the Paul brothers.
During a recent interview, Ian Garry explained why he doesn’t really see it as much of a problem.
Garry simplifies the issue
“I am Conor’s biggest fan,” Garry said. “I am literally the first fighter of a generation to make it to the UFC because of Conor’s rise. What they wanna do and what they have and their personal beef has nothing to do with it. If you have two friends that don’t get on, if you have two people that know they don’t get on, you can still be friends with both. You can still do business with both, you can still talk to both, you can still go to both of their houses and have dinner. What they have has nothing to do with me. That’s called being an adult.”
