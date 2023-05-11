Injury bounces Miesha Tate from slated UFC return, Holly Holm steps in to face Mayra Bueno Silva on July 15

As per MMA Fighting, an injury has forced Miesha Tate out of her fight with Mayra Bueno Silva – allowing Holly Holm to step in.

One of the big complaints from many fans recently has been the quality of UFC’s Fight Night main events. They need to fill a quota of shows every single year and as a result, we aren’t always left with world class cards.

Now, on July 15, we’ll see the return of Holly Holm as she takes on Mayra Bueno Silva. It comes after the aforementioned report suggested that Tate had suffered a hand injury, meaning her comeback has been delayed even further.

Initially, it seemed as if Vicente Luque vs Rafael dos Anjos would serve as the main event of the July 15 card. As of this writing, it has yet to be confirmed whether or not the bout has been moved or is now the co-headliner.

Holm battles back

This will mark the second appearance of the year for Holm after her unanimous decision win over Yana Santos in March. With that triumph, she made it three victories in her last four, and another win here could put her back in line for a shot at Amanda Nunes in the future.

On the flip side, Mayra Bueno Silva has the same goal in mind. She’s riding a three-fight win streak with her last two successes coming via submission.

It certainly seems, from the outside looking in, that now is the time for her to really make an impact in this division.

As for Tate, only time will tell how long she remains out of the Octagon.

Are you excited to see Holy Holm get back in the cage? What do you think her chances are of coming out on top? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!