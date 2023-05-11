Daniel Cormier believes Sean O’Malley has an ace up his sleeve ahead of UFC title fight with Aljamain Sterling: “He kept saying you’re gonna fight much sooner than you think”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier thinks Sean O’Malley may have a trick up his sleeve for his fight against Aljamain Sterling.

Following his win at UFC 288 over Henry Cejudo, Aljamain Sterling squared off with Sean O’Malley. At that moment, it became clear that the promotion intends to book a bout between the two men later this year.

Of course, the two went back and forth with some less-than-savory words for one another. We’ve come to expect this at the elite level, and that’s especially true at bantamweight.

Right now, it certainly feels like one of the biggest fights you can make in the sport – and in the eyes of Daniel Cormier, O’Malley may know something that Sterling doesn’t.

“Two things stood out to me in that interaction. First off, Sean O’Malley seems very confident going into the fight with Aljamain Sterling. Why wouldn’t he be when he has not really been tested in that way outside of Petr Yan? Two things stood out though – one, Sean O’Malley looked huge. Aljamain Sterling is one of the biggest guys in that weight class, one of the tallest guys.”

O’Malley’s cryptic words

“Secondly, and this one is most important to me, he kept saying you’re gonna fight much sooner than you think you are. Like, what is Sean O’Malley alluding to? What does he know that Aljo may not even know yet? He’s telling him he’s gonna be cutting the weight right now because they’re gonna fight again. Are they gonna try to turn Aljamain Sterling around in three months, four months to make him fight Sean O’Malley?”

Regardless of when the fight happens, it certainly seems as if it has the potential to be a major pay-per-view headliner given the star power of ‘Suga’.

