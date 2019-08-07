Cris Cyborg responds to Dana White, claims the UFC President will contact team for Nunes rematch

With every minute that passes, seemingly, more has been added to the Dana White and Cris Cyborg story. When it comes to Tuesday night, that literally is the case.

Following Dana White’s Contender Series on Tuesday, White spoke to the media about Cyborg’s recent apology, saying that “it must have killed her” to do that and then doubled down on the notion that she didn’t want a rematch with two-division women’s champion Amanda Nunes.

Moments later, the former UFC women’s featherweight champion released her response via Twitter, which took a bit of a softer turn in the rocky relationship between the two.

“Once I discovered what had been done by production I could not wait to apologize,” Cris Cyborg stated.

“I have prayed many times that one day myself and Dana White could talk face to face about our differences and find a way to move on. I am never too proud to offer an apology.”

During White’s post-Contender Series media scrum, reporter Amy Kaplan stated on Twitter that the UFC president said that if Cyborg does indeed want the rematch with Amanda Nunes, she “just needs to call me tomorrow.”

Moments later, Cyborg posted on Twitter that a conversation between her manager Audie Attar of Paradigm Management and White will, in fact, happen.

For what seemed like a pretty amicable split between Dana White and Cris Cyborg, it certainly seems like the door has not been slammed shut. The biggest women’s fight that can be made in the UFC right now is the rematch between Cyborg and Nunes.

After going unbeaten for over 13 years in professional mixed martial arts competition, Cris Cyborg took on Amanda Nunes, who is also the UFC women’s bantamweight champion, in the co-main event of UFC 232 in December. It was a back-and-forth slugfest that eventually lead to Nunes knocking out Cyborg in just 51 seconds to capture her second world title in two different weight classes.

Nunes has gone on to defend her 135-pound title, knocking out Holly Holm in the first round during the co-main event of last month’s UFC 239 card. Cyborg bounced back from her first defeat in over a decade with a dominant unanimous decision victory over the previously unbeaten Felicia Spencer at UFC 240 three weeks later.

Do you think there will be a reconciliation between Dana White and Cris Cyborg? Will we see the rematch with Amanda Nunes?