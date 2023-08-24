Sean O’Malley reveals the message Conor McGregor sent him after winning the bantamweight title at UFC 292

By Cole Shelton - August 23, 2023

Sean O’Malley says Conor McGregor messaged him after he scored a TKO win over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 to become the bantamweight champion.

O’Malley has said he wants to be bigger than McGregor and is confident he can accomplish that. The Irishman, meanwhile, has also praised ‘Suga’ in the past and after UFC 292 he tweeted that what O’Malley is doing is crazy and incredible.

“Look at O’Malley saying the same thing, ‘I’m going to be as big as Conor’. Then, he goes out and does the exact same f*cking thing I’m doing, to make [himself] as big as Conor,” Conor McGregor stated in a deleted post discussing Sean O’Malley’s win at UFC 292. “You get me? It’s just f*cking madness… It’s mad to see to be honest. What way did the f*cking finish go? It was almost identical, in the main event, and, I don’t know. It’s crazy, big respect. I might’ve not read the whole book, but I know a few pages lad. That can’t be denied.”

RELATED: Aljamain Sterling confirms plans to stay at bantamweight.

Although Conor McGregor deleted the tweet, Sean O’Malley revealed the Irishman reached out to ‘Suga’ on Instagram as the two discussed being the main and co-main event of the December pay-per-view.

“I’m really hoping so. I actually, Conor messaged me on Instagram for the first time yesterday (Monday), he said ‘baby we did it.’ I said ‘we sure f*****g’ did.’ I said ‘you main eventing in December, I’m co-main eventing?’ All he replied was ‘shot caller.’ I don’t know what that means, but I feel like I kind of do. I’m hoping that’s a yes in f*****g Irish,” Sean O’Malley said to Pat McAfee.

If Conor McGregor and Sean O’Malley can be the main and co-main event of the December pay-per-view it would be a massive card.

Regardless, the hope for O’Malley is to defend his bantamweight title for the first time in December.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Sean O'Malley UFC

