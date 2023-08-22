Former UFC champion Conor McGregor claims a December return is “back on the table”

By Harry Kettle - August 22, 2023

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has claimed that a return to the Octagon in December is back on the table.

Conor McGegor, training, UFC

For the longest time, it seemed as if Conor McGregor would not be returning to the UFC in 2023. Between the lack of an announcement and the six-month USADA pool rule, it just didn’t feel feasible.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR ANNOUNCES HE WON’T BE FIGHTING THIS DECEMBER AT UFC 296: “I’M BEING KEPT FROM MY LIVELIHOOD”

Alas, we all know that the Irishman has a lot of power, and it appears as if he’s doing everything in his power to get on the UFC 296 card. In his latest series of tweets, McGregor made it clear that he believes he can still compete in December.

McGregor pursues a comeback

“December is back on the table!”

“Ready in both stances.”

If there’s one thing we know to be true about Conor McGregor, it’s that he’s a very driven individual. Still, it’s been a long time since it was first announced that he’d be coaching on The Ultimate Fighter, and many would’ve hoped that his return would have happened by now. In terms of the opponent, Michael Chandler still seems to be the leading contender, but there’s still been a fair bit of radio silence on that front.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship no longer needs Conor McGregor to be fighting in order to find success. Of course, it’d be a nice addition, and it would lead to a massive pay-per-view event, but it does feel as if the UFC is taking their time and being as patient as they can be with this one.

Are you excited to see Conor McGregor make his return to the UFC? Do you believe it will actually happen in December and if so, who will he face? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor UFC

Related

Sean O'Malley, UFC 292

What's next for the stars of UFC 292?

Cole Shelton - August 21, 2023
Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

Conor McGregor sends a warning to Tony Ferguson: “I’m gonna end you and badly”

Cole Shelton - August 21, 2023

Conor McGregor has sent a stern warning to Tony Ferguson.

Sean O'Malley and Henry Cejudo
Sean O'Malley

Henry Cejudo calls to be Sean O'Malley's first title challenger: "SIGN the Contract Island Boy"

Josh Evanoff - August 21, 2023

UFC bantamweight contender Henry Cejudo wants to be first up for Sean O’Malley.

Ian Garry and Neil Magny in their UFC 292 fight.
Neil Magny

Ian Garry still relishing in win over Neil Magny: "Be a better man"

Josh Evanoff - August 21, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Ian Garry was buzzing after his win over Neil Magny.

Chris Weidman
UFC

Chris Weidman hits back at calls for retirement after UFC 292 loss: "I'm not done"

Josh Evanoff - August 21, 2023

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman isn’t quite done yet.

Conor McGregor and Sean O'Malley

Conor McGregor compares Sean O'Malley's title win to famous Jose Aldo knockout: "F*cking madness"

Josh Evanoff - August 21, 2023
Alex Volkanovski
Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski sends a message to Ilia Topuria after Aljamain Sterling loses at UFC 292

Cole Shelton - August 21, 2023

Alexander Volkanovski has his sights set on Ilia Topuria.

Tony Ferguson
UFC

Tony Ferguson claims fighting is no longer "fun" to him but shuts down retirement talk: "I Have Work To Do"

Cole Shelton - August 21, 2023

Tony Ferguson has shut down talk of retirement.

Daniel Cormier
UFC

Daniel Cormier addresses “the one thing that hurts” UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili

Susan Cox - August 21, 2023

Former ‘champ champ’ Daniel Cormier is addressing ‘the one thing that hurts’ current UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili.

Israel Adesanya, Sean O'Malley, Aljamain Sterling
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya weighs in on referee Marc Goddard's stoppage in Sean O’Malley vs. Aljamain Sterling title fight: “Could have gone longer”

Cole Shelton - August 21, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya thinks Marc Goddard could have let Sean O’Malley vs. Aljamain Sterling go a bit longer.