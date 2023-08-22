Former UFC champion Conor McGregor claims a December return is “back on the table”
UFC superstar Conor McGregor has claimed that a return to the Octagon in December is back on the table.
For the longest time, it seemed as if Conor McGregor would not be returning to the UFC in 2023. Between the lack of an announcement and the six-month USADA pool rule, it just didn’t feel feasible.
Alas, we all know that the Irishman has a lot of power, and it appears as if he’s doing everything in his power to get on the UFC 296 card. In his latest series of tweets, McGregor made it clear that he believes he can still compete in December.
December is back on the table!
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 22, 2023
Ready in both stances.
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 22, 2023
McGregor pursues a comeback
If there’s one thing we know to be true about Conor McGregor, it’s that he’s a very driven individual. Still, it’s been a long time since it was first announced that he’d be coaching on The Ultimate Fighter, and many would’ve hoped that his return would have happened by now. In terms of the opponent, Michael Chandler still seems to be the leading contender, but there’s still been a fair bit of radio silence on that front.
The Ultimate Fighting Championship no longer needs Conor McGregor to be fighting in order to find success. Of course, it’d be a nice addition, and it would lead to a massive pay-per-view event, but it does feel as if the UFC is taking their time and being as patient as they can be with this one.
Are you excited to see Conor McGregor make his return to the UFC? Do you believe it will actually happen in December and if so, who will he face? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
