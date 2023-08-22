Former UFC champion Conor McGregor claims a December return is “back on the table”

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has claimed that a return to the Octagon in December is back on the table.

For the longest time, it seemed as if Conor McGregor would not be returning to the UFC in 2023. Between the lack of an announcement and the six-month USADA pool rule, it just didn’t feel feasible.

Alas, we all know that the Irishman has a lot of power, and it appears as if he’s doing everything in his power to get on the UFC 296 card. In his latest series of tweets, McGregor made it clear that he believes he can still compete in December.

December is back on the table! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 22, 2023