Henry Cejudo reacts to Conor McGregor’s celebration on TUF 31: “Wasn’t actually running to celebrate the win”

By Harry Kettle - July 20, 2023

Henry Cejudo has used Conor McGregor’s celebration on The Ultimate Fighter to take another shot at the Irishman.

Conor McGregor

This week on The Ultimate Fighter, Conor McGregor’s team finally earned a win over Michael Chandler’s veterans. It came via vicious knockout, and it was the kind of result that had fans jumping out of their seats. As it turns out, the same was true for ‘Notorious’, after he sprinted around the cage with glee in the immediate aftermath of the triumph.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR CELEBRATES FIRST TEAM WIN OVER MICHAEL CHANDLER ON THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER: “WE’RE HORSES!”

It’s a clip that has already made the rounds on social media, as you’d expect. In addition to that, plenty of fighters have given their thoughts on Conor’s jubilant celebration.

That includes Henry Cejudo – a man who has spent quite some time poking fun at his fellow two-weight champ.

Cejudo gets personal with McGregor

“@TheNotorious wasn’t actually running to celebrate the win…his coke dealer arrived and he had to meet him out back.”

When it comes to these two, nothing is off the table, it seems. Henry Cejudo has had a problem with Conor McGregor for as long as we can remember, and he isn’t about to shy away from that anytime soon.

Henry, of course, is unlikely to ever compete against Conor, given the difference in weight between them. Still, that doesn’t mean we can’t sit back and enjoy as they berate one another on Twitter.

Moving forward, it’ll be interesting to see how McGregor’s approach changes as this strange season of TUF continues.

What do you think about the comments made by Henry Cejudo? Have you been enjoying this season of The Ultimate Fighter? When will we see Conor McGregor make his return to the Octagon? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Henry Cejudo UFC

