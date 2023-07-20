Henry Cejudo reacts to Conor McGregor’s celebration on TUF 31: “Wasn’t actually running to celebrate the win”

Henry Cejudo has used Conor McGregor’s celebration on The Ultimate Fighter to take another shot at the Irishman.

This week on The Ultimate Fighter, Conor McGregor’s team finally earned a win over Michael Chandler’s veterans. It came via vicious knockout, and it was the kind of result that had fans jumping out of their seats. As it turns out, the same was true for ‘Notorious’, after he sprinted around the cage with glee in the immediate aftermath of the triumph.

It’s a clip that has already made the rounds on social media, as you’d expect. In addition to that, plenty of fighters have given their thoughts on Conor’s jubilant celebration.

That includes Henry Cejudo – a man who has spent quite some time poking fun at his fellow two-weight champ.