Sean O’Malley explains why he thinks Cory Sandhagen fighting Umar Nurmagomedov is “not smart”

By Cole Shelton - June 20, 2023

Sean O’Malley thinks Cory Sandhagen fighting Umar Nurmagomdov is a gangster move but isn’t a smart one.

Sean O'Malley and Cory Sandhagen

Sandhagen is set to headline UFC Nashville against Nurmagomedov in a crucial fight for the bantamweight division. It is Nurmagomedov’s first chance to fight a ranked opponent and he gets the fourth-ranked bantamweight in Sandhagen. With that, O’Malley says Sandhagen taking the fight is not smart as he isn’t following Chael Sonnen’s main rule of fighting.

“It depends, businessman-wise. Not smart. If you look at it like that’s gangster, it’s definitely gangster. But, what does Chael say? Fight the worst guy for the most amount of money. He’s doing the opposite. He’s fighting not for a lot of money and fighting the best guy,” Sean O’Malley said on his YouTube channel. “So in that sense, he’s f*****g not smart, but it’s gangster. I think it’s gangster he’s fighting Umar.”

RELATED: Henry Cejudo set to return at UFC 292 in Boston against Marlon Vera.

As Sean O’Malley says, Cory Sandhagen is making a gangster move by fighting maybe the best guy at bantamweight in Umar Nurmagomedov. The Dagestani native hasn’t fought anyone in the top-15 so it’s uncertain if he is that good, but everything shows that he truly is a top-five guy in this division.

However, if Sandhagen beats Nurmagomedov, he steals a lot of the Dagestani’s native and could earn him a title shot. As O’Malley says, he is taking a big risk by taking this fight, but perhaps it all works out in the end.

Sean O’Malley, meanwhile, is set to headline UFC 292 in Boston on August 19 against the current champ, Aljamain Sterling. Should O’Malley win, there is a chance his first title defense would be against the winner of Sandhagen-Nurmagomedov which is also why ‘Suga’ is interested to see how it plays out. To earn the title shot, O’Malley edged out a split decision win over Petr Yan back in October.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Cory Sandhagen Sean O'Malley UFC Umar Nurmagomedov

Related

Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC

Francis Ngannou slams UFC's willingness to book Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury: "Everything is about how to take down Ngannou"

Josh Evanoff - June 20, 2023
Kai Kara-France and Manel Kape.
Manel Kape

Kai Kara-France set for fast turnaround against Manel Kape at UFC 293 in Australia

Josh Evanoff - June 20, 2023

UFC flyweight contenders Kai Kara-France and Manel Kape are set to collide in September.

Max Holloway Korean Zombie
Max Holloway

Max Holloway opens up as a historic betting favorite against The Korean Zombie for UFC Singapore

Josh Evanoff - June 20, 2023

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has opened as a massive favorite against The Korean Zombie.

Jessica Andrade
Tatiana Suarez

Jessica Andrade set to take on Tatiana Suarez at UFC Nashville with Virna Jandiroba out

Cole Shelton - June 20, 2023

Jessica Andrade will be making the walk to the Octagon for the fourth time in 2023.

Arman Tsarukyan, UFC, UFC Vegas 75, Results
Michael Chandler

Ranked UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan explains callout of Michael Chandler: "It makes sense"

Fernando Quiles - June 20, 2023

Top-ten-ranked UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan has been calling for a clash with Michael Chandler and he’s explaining why.

Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira's coach predicts KO win over Islam Makhachev in UFC title rematch

Fernando Quiles - June 20, 2023
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 127, UFC Jacksonville
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 127 with Shane Burgos, Randy Brown, and Gillian Robertson

Cole Shelton - June 20, 2023

The 127th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of 2023 PFL 6 and UFC Jacksonville aka UFC on ABC 5.

Amanda Nunes
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping says Amanda Nunes joined two other fighters by retiring at the perfect time

Harry Kettle - June 20, 2023

UFC commentator Michael Bisping believes Amanda Nunes retired from mixed martial arts at the perfect time.

Sergei Pavlovich, UFC, Bonus
Sergey Pavlovich

Islam Makhachev describes previous training sessions with UFC heavyweight contender Sergei Pavlovich: “He has crazy strength”

Harry Kettle - June 20, 2023

Islam Makhachev has explained what it felt like to train with Sergei Pavlovich as he continues his rise in the UFC.

Sean O'Malley
UFC

WUFC? Sean O’Malley thinks a UFC segregation would be interesting: “Would it last?”

Harry Kettle - June 20, 2023

Sean O’Malley has proposed testing the waters by separating the men’s and women’s fights in the UFC.