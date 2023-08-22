Sean O’Malley reacts to Ian Machado Garry claiming he was the biggest attraction at UFC 292: “You gotta be a little delusional”

Sean O’Malley is reacting to Ian Machado Garry claiming he was the biggest attraction at UFC 292.

UFC 292 took place last Saturday night at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Headlining the ticket was the bantamweight title bout between Sean O’Malley (17-1 MMA) and Aljamain Sterling (23-4 MMA). It was to be ‘Sugar’ defeating ‘Funk Master’ by TKO at 0:51 of round 2 to claim the crown.

Also on the lineup was a welterweight bout between Ian Machado Garry (13-0 MMA) and Neil Magny (28-12 MMA). ‘The Future’ defeated ‘The Haitian Sensation’ by unanimous decision to remain undefeated in the cage.

Leading up to UFC 292, Garry had taken claim that it was he who was the main attraction on the pay-per-view card and the O’Malley vs Sterling match-up was inconsequential.

Speaking on ‘The MMA Hour’, Garry had said:

“I believe that I am carrying this 292 card on my back, and that if it wasn’t for me, this card would’ve gone down the drain. With the opponent change and everything – at the end of the day, I’m just happy the fans get to see me.”

It’s true that Garry was originally scheduled to fight Geoff Neal (15-5 MMA), but Neal had to withdraw due to injury.

Well, the new crowned Sean O’Malley, speaking on his ‘TimboSugarShow’ addressed Garry’s pre-fight remarks, saying (h/t MMANews):

“I get it, you gotta be a little delusional. I said some s**t like that prior to when I was on pay-per-views. He was so mad, it’s because I shared this video of Lloyd, his manager, saying Geoff Neal pulled out because his p**** hurts. (Ian) was super cool to us (though)…what am I gonna do? He’d beat me up, he’s too big.”

Were you watching this past weekend?

Are you looking forward to the possibility of O’Malley defending his title against Marlon Vera (21-8 MMA) this December? And who would you like to see the undefeated Irishman fight next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!