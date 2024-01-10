Mark Hunt interested in bare-knuckle boxing after brief retirement: “God has put me to be a fighter”

By Josh Evanoff - January 10, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Mark Hunt will be returning to combat sports.

Mark Hunt

‘The Super Samoan’ has had an odd last few years. Following a 2018 loss to Justin Willis, Mark Hunt parted ways with the UFC. The defeat was his third in a row, and his exit from the Dana White-led promotion was far from shocking. That partially has to deal with his lengthy lawsuit against them.

In 2016, Brock Lesnar famously fought Mark Hunt, scoring a unanimous decision win. Following the loss, however, it was revealed that the WWE star failed a drug test. Hunt later filed a lawsuit against the UFC, alleging that the company was aware of the positive test, but let him fight anyway.

After six years in federal court, Mark Hunt formally lost the lawsuit in September. Now, just a few months removed from that situation, he’s looking for a return to the ring. However, not the boxing ring. Last fall, Hunt famously retired following a knockout win over Sonny Bill Williams. As it turns out, that was just his retirement from fighting with gloves.

Instead, Mark Hunt would like to fight in bare-knuckle boxing. Speaking on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour, the former UFC title challenger teased a move to BKFC. While he doesn’t really love fighting these days, he believes that’s what he was put on this earth to do.

Well, that, and the money is really good. According to Hunt, a comeback to combat sports largely provides financial stability. Given the paydays that names such as Mike Perry have spoken of, a signing with BKFC makes a fair bit of sense.

RELATED: REPORT | JORGE MASVIDAL VS. NATE DIAZ BOXING MATCH TARGETED FOR FEBRUARY 28TH

Mark Hunt

Mark Hunt confirms plans to return to fighting after brief retirement

“I’m kind of keen on doing some bare-knuckle,” Mark Hunt stated on The MMA Hour earlier today, formally ending his combat sports retirement. “I’ve been talking to the company, talked to the company before a while ago. But we just didn’t get a deal at all. So, I’m keen on doing some bare-knuckle… Nobody says fighting is good for you anyway, so it would be tough to say ‘fighting is good for me [but bare-knuckle is too much’.”

He continued, “What it provides is financial stability, which is something else. I don’t fight because I love to do it. I fight because God has put me to be a fighter. It provides me good money, and it’s an honest living. I’m not going to sit here s*itting my pants saying that I love doing it. Fighting, it is what it is.”

“…It’s been over three decades,” Mark Hunt concluded, “I’m still going. Of course, the motivation from the start is money. It’s always been money, I’m not going to sit here and tell you lies… Everyone has to have a job!”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Mark Hunt fight again? Who do you want to see ‘The Super Samoan’ fight in BKFC?

Related

Demetrious Johnson, Mike Perry

Demetrious Johnson explains why 'King of Violence' Mike Perry was the best fighter of 2023

Josh Evanoff - January 4, 2024
Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez poster
Eddie Alvarez

Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez announced, will headline stacked BKFC 56 card in December

Josh Evanoff - October 18, 2023

Hard-hitting fan favorites Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez will headline BKFC 56 in December.

Mark Hunt

Gordon Ryan responds after being called out by former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt: “I’m very willing to take my chances”

Harry Kettle - October 16, 2023

Gordon Ryan has hit back at Mark Hunt after being called out by the former UFC heavyweight star.

Chael Sonnen and Mark Hunt
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen confused by Mark Hunt's UFC 200 lawsuit against Brock Lesnar: "Take one look at him!"

Josh Evanoff - September 29, 2023

Chael Sonnen believes Mark Hunt might’ve had ulterior motives when suing the UFC and Brock Lesnar.

Mark-Hunt-Dana-White
Mark Hunt

UFC CEO Dana White comments on Mark Hunt after lawsuit comes to a close: “He's a bit of a delusional guy”

Susan Cox - September 27, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White is commenting on Mark Hunt after his recent lawsuit against the Ultimate Fighting Championship came to a close.

Brock Lesnar and Mark Hunt

Mark Hunt loses lawsuit relating to UFC 200 Brock Lesnar steroid accusation

Josh Evanoff - September 26, 2023
John Dodson
Exclusive MMA Interviews

John Dodson plans to clear out flyweight division after winning inaugural title at BKFC 48: "I want to be one of the most decorated combat sports strikers"

Cole Shelton - August 15, 2023

John Dodson has been taking over BKFC and he finally got a chance to fight for a world title at BKFC 48.

Mark-Hunt-Dana-White
Dana White

Mark Hunt encourages Dana White to give Conor McGregor the Brock Lesnar treatment: “Give the same exemption you gave that baboon”

Susan Cox - June 15, 2023

Mark Hunt is encouraging Dana White to give Conor McGregor the Brock Lesnar treatment.

Ben Rothwell
BKFC

Ben Rothwell says Josh Copeland is in the top-three "best chins" he's ever fought, eyes title fight against Alan Belcher after BKFC 41: "I'll see you in the ring and show you the truth"

Cole Shelton - May 5, 2023

Ben Rothwell is glad he was able to go a couple of rounds at BKFC 41.

Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

BKFC's David Feldman reveals Francis Ngannou talks going poorly due to "unrealistic money" request: "He needs to make up his mind"

Josh Evanoff - April 4, 2023

Don’t expect to see Francis Ngannou in BKFC anytime soon.