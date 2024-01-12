Former UFC heavyweight contender Mark Hunt reveals he was offered millions to “take a dive” in Australia

Former UFC heavyweight contender Mark Hunt is revealing that he was offered millions to ‘take a dive’ in Australia.

Hunt (13-14 MMA) parted ways with the UFC back in 2018 after three consecutive losses in the cage.

Mark Hunt had been embroiled in a lengthy legal battle with the UFC since late 2017, alleging racketeering, fraud, and breach of contract, and other claims following his no-contest ruling against Brock Lesnar at UFC 200 in July 2016.

The legal case was resolved in September of last year when all claims against the UFC were dismissed.

Although no longer with the UFC, the “Super Samoan” has competed sporadically over the last few years.

Speaking on ‘The MMA Hour’, Mark Hunt elaborated on a bribe he was offered from a shady promoter:

“I’ve always been one that says if things aren’t right, they aren’t right. I was offered three or four million dollars to take a dive in a fight here in Australia and I said, ‘Are you serious?’ I said no because that’s just not me. Although I could have done with the money, I was going through some hard times with the separation and sh*t, but I could have done with three or four million dollars.”

Continuing the 49-year-old said (h/t MMAMania):

“It’s just not my character. It’s not me. I’d rather just go out on my shield and then lose or die, but that’s not what I’m about. It blew my f**king head right off my f**king shoulders. I’m just like, ‘Holy sh*t, how does it work?’ Anyway, I just left it in the past, it’s kind of negative sh*t, but it’s real. I didn’t come upon that until then.”

It was earlier this week that Mark Hunt took to “Instagram’ to announce he was returning to action in 2024:

“I’m looking forward to a good new year this year.”

“(In) 2024 I’m looking at fighting again, three or four (fights) maybe. I’m taking some offers.”

“It’s especially a challenge at my age. I’m going to be 50 this year but looking forward to the challenge and financially it will be great.”

