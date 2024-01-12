Former UFC heavyweight contender Mark Hunt reveals he was offered millions to “take a dive” in Australia

By Susan Cox - January 12, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight contender Mark Hunt is revealing that he was offered millions to ‘take a dive’ in Australia.

Mark Hunt

Hunt (13-14 MMA) parted ways with the UFC back in 2018 after three consecutive losses in the cage.

Mark Hunt had been embroiled in a lengthy legal battle with the UFC since late 2017, alleging racketeering, fraud, and breach of contract, and other claims following his no-contest ruling against Brock Lesnar at UFC 200 in July 2016.

The legal case was resolved in September of last year when all claims against the UFC were dismissed.

Although no longer with the UFC, the “Super Samoan” has competed sporadically over the last few years.

Speaking on ‘The MMA Hour’, Mark Hunt elaborated on a bribe he was offered from a shady promoter:

“I’ve always been one that says if things aren’t right, they aren’t right. I was offered three or four million dollars to take a dive in a fight here in Australia and I said, ‘Are you serious?’ I said no because that’s just not me. Although I could have done with the money, I was going through some hard times with the separation and sh*t, but I could have done with three or four million dollars.”

Continuing the 49-year-old said (h/t MMAMania):

“It’s just not my character. It’s not me. I’d rather just go out on my shield and then lose or die, but that’s not what I’m about. It blew my f**king head right off my f**king shoulders. I’m just like, ‘Holy sh*t, how does it work?’ Anyway, I just left it in the past, it’s kind of negative sh*t, but it’s real. I didn’t come upon that until then.”

It was earlier this week that Mark Hunt took to “Instagram’ to announce he was returning to action in 2024:

“I’m looking forward to a good new year this year.”

“(In) 2024 I’m looking at fighting again, three or four (fights) maybe. I’m taking some offers.”

“It’s especially a challenge at my age. I’m going to be 50 this year but looking forward to the challenge and financially it will be great.”

What do you think of Hunts admission that he was offered a very lucrative bribe to take a dive?

Would you like to see the heavyweight back in action in 2024?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Related

Ilia Topuria and Sean O'Malley UFC

Sean O’Malley says super fight with Ilia Topuria will be next if both men win their upcoming bouts

Susan Cox - January 12, 2024
Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus Du Plessis reacts after Khamzat Chimaev claims he will be fighting the winner of the UFC 297 main event: “That makes absolutely no sense”

Susan Cox - January 12, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis is reacting after Khamzat Chimaev claimed he will be fighting the winner of the UFC 297 main event next.

Francis Ngannou and Anthony Joshua
Francis Ngannou

Michael Bisping explains why Anthony Joshua deserves “a lot of respect” for accepting boxing match with Francis Ngannou: “Doesn’t really gain anything with a win”

Susan Cox - January 12, 2024

Michael Bisping is explaining why Anthony Joshua deserves ‘a lot of respect’ for accepting a boxing match with Francis Ngannou.

Cody Stamann
UFC

UFC bantamweight Cody Stamann reveals that he once pulled a gun on USADA: “Just standing there completely balls-out naked”

Harry Kettle - January 12, 2024

UFC fighter Cody Stamann has told the insane story of when he pulled a gun on a USADA official.

Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera
Dustin Poirier

UFC 299: ‘O’Malley vs. Vera 2’ Fight Card

Harry Kettle - January 12, 2024

The fight card has been all but confirmed for UFC 299 – one of the most stacked events in the history of mixed martial arts.

Francis Ngannou

Joe Rogan reveals current UFC middleweight broke Francis Ngannou’s punching power record: “They didn’t want to register it”

Harry Kettle - January 12, 2024
Germaine de Randamie
Norma Dumont

Former women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie books Octagon return for UFC Vegas 89

Harry Kettle - January 12, 2024

Former UFC champion Germaine de Randamie will return to the Octagon later this year at UFC Vegas 89.

Brandon Moreno
Brandon Royval

Brandon Moreno gets new opponent after Amir Albazi is forced out of UFC Mexico City headliner

Cole Shelton - January 11, 2024

Brandon Moreno will still be headlining UFC Mexico City but will be against a different opponent.

Mike Perry
UFC

WATCH | Mike Perry calls UFC exec to pitch his return fight at UFC 300

Cole Shelton - January 11, 2024

Mike Perry is ready to be a part of UFC 300 if needed.

Brock Lesnar, Daniel Cormier
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier reveals conversation with Brock Lesnar after booking UFC 200 return: "Merry Christmas"

Josh Evanoff - January 11, 2024

Daniel Cormier believes UFC 300 could use a Christmas miracle, in the form of Brock Lesnar.