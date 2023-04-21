UFC fighters react after losing their verified status on Twitter: “Gettin knocked out and losing my blue check all in the same week”

A string of UFC fighters have reacted to losing their verified status on Twitter after the company took away legacy blue ticks.

It’s safe to say that social media has become pretty important in combat sports. On the one hand, it can serve as a great way to build up a fight. On the other, it’s a way for fighters to build up their profile and really become ‘seen’ in the public eye.

One of the ways in which they do that is through a ‘verified’ blue tick. It may not sound like much, but it can often help someone stand out – or, at least, it did.

Twitter recently announced that they were removing legacy blue ticks, meaning the only way to acquire one would be by purchasing it yourself.

As you can imagine, plenty of UFC fighters weren’t too happy to hear that.

Where is my blue check mark?? 👀👀 come on @elonmusk — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) April 20, 2023

Gettin knocked out and losing my blue check all in the same week… yikes 😂 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) April 20, 2023

If any social media platform that was given to me for free, is now telling me to to pay, I will delete it.

Don’t need a blue check mark.

But if I have to pay even without it, im out. — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) April 20, 2023

He said what he said 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/EBqp1Y8VKy — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) April 21, 2023

Just want to verify that I am actually still myself and this is the real true Wonderboy…don’t want to

Cause any unnecessary stress to anyone if I can help it 😢 😂 #UnverifiedGang #ItsStillMe — Wonderboy (@WonderboyMMA) April 20, 2023