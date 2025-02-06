Top contender thinks Tatiana Suarez will dominate Zhang Weili in UFC 312 title fight: ‘She’s gonna Khabib her’

Tatiana Suarez Dominates Zhang Weili, says Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns took to his YouTube channel to provide a breakdown of the UFC 312 card. When discussing the Zhang Weili vs. Tatiana Suarez title fight, “Durinho” was all in on the challenger.

“I think she’s gonna Khabib Weili Zhang,” Burns said. “I think she’s gonna take her down and gonna keep taking her down, ground and pound. Maybe a submission, I don’t think so, but I think Tatiana Suarez is gonna be, ‘And new’ by decision, beating Weili Zhang. Don’t count Weili Zhang out. She’s still gonna have her moments. I think she might hurt Tatiana a little bit, but Tatiana knows her moments. She’s gonna take her down and she’s gonna Khabib and win by a dominant decision.”

Suarez hasn’t fought since August 2023 when she scored a second-round submission finish over Jessica Andrade. While Suarez is undefeated in her pro MMA career, she’s had to endure a slew of setbacks that have prevented her from challenging for UFC gold sooner. She will finally get that chance this weekend, but will she have the resounding success that Burns is expecting?

Weili is on a four-fight winning streak and has aspirations of moving up to flyweight to become a “champ-champ.” She’ll need to get past Suarez in order to keep that goal alive and well.

