Zhang Weili believes she can solve Tatiana Suarez puzzle at UFC 312

By Harry Kettle - February 5, 2025

UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili backs herself to find success against Tatiana Suarez at UFC 312.

Zhang Weili Joe Rogan UFC 292

On Saturday night, Zhang Weili will defend her strawweight gold against Tatiana Suarez. In the eyes of many, this is one of the toughest tests available to the champion. Suarez has spent her entire career impressing the masses, and many felt as if it was only a matter of time before she fought for a championship.

Now, the time has arrived. Of course, in Zhang Weili, she’s coming up against one of the most impressive champions in all of mixed martial arts. She has already overcome so many obstacles in the UFC, and she firmly believes that Suarez – while tough – is someone that she can get past.

In a recent interview, Zhang spoke candidly about what lies ahead of her at UFC 312.

Zhang backs herself against Suarez

“I believe I would fight Tatiana sooner or later because she has a great track record, and she’s also very high in the rankings,” Weili told MMA Junkie through an interpreter on Tuesday. “I think Tatiana is very good at grappling and wrestling, and I’m very happy I can fight with her in Australia. I think Tatiana is the best wrestler and grappler of all the opponents I have faced. But I think all of Tatiana’s strengths have a way to solve it and a way to handle it.”

“I think Tatiana is a fighter who is very persistent,” Weili said. “She has faced many adversities in her life so I’m sure she will be very persistent.”

“I don’t think I need to prove people wrong,” Weili said. “Tatiana is a good fighter and I understand why people think this is a close fight.”

