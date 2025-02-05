Zhang Weili believes she can solve Tatiana Suarez puzzle at UFC 312

UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili backs herself to find success against Tatiana Suarez at UFC 312.

On Saturday night, Zhang Weili will defend her strawweight gold against Tatiana Suarez. In the eyes of many, this is one of the toughest tests available to the champion. Suarez has spent her entire career impressing the masses, and many felt as if it was only a matter of time before she fought for a championship.

Now, the time has arrived. Of course, in Zhang Weili, she’s coming up against one of the most impressive champions in all of mixed martial arts. She has already overcome so many obstacles in the UFC, and she firmly believes that Suarez – while tough – is someone that she can get past.

In a recent interview, Zhang spoke candidly about what lies ahead of her at UFC 312.