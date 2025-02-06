Michael Bisping reveals what Sean Strickland must do to defeat Dricus du Plessis in UFC 312 rematch

By Fernando Quiles - February 6, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping believes he knows what Sean Strickland has to do in order to sway the judges for his rematch with Dricus du Plessis.

Sean Strickland Michael Bisping

The first matchup between Strickland and du Plessis went down to the wire. Neither man could gain a clear advantage over the other before the final horn sounded. In the end, du Plessis won the fight and the UFC Middleweight Championship via split decision.

Bisping feels there are steps Strickland can take to ensure that scenario doesn’t play out again at UFC 312.

Michael Bisping’s Advice for Sean Strickland

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping discussed what Sean Strickland can do differently in his rematch with Dricus du Plessis.

“What has he got to do? Well, he’s got to fight like a challenger,” Bisping said.

Bisping went on to explain that when Strickland fought Israel Adesanya back in 2023, he fought like he had nothing to lose. He thinks Strickland must find a way to thwart du Plessis’ forward pressure.

“He’s got to show up this time, he’s got to be the aggressor and he’s got to stop Dricus du Plessis from walking him down,” Bisping said. “Simple as that. When the judges are looking and it’s all close, they’re gonna lean towards the guy that’s controlling the Octagon, that’s backing the other fighter up. So, he’s got to stand his ground.”

If Strickland can follow up his signature jab with a power strike, Bisping feels it may cause du Plessis to think twice about putting the pressure on. Bisping believes the judges would favor du Plessis’ style more in a rematch due to his wild swings and the fact that he constantly moves forward. Can Strickland sway the judges if he forces the champion to back off?

We won’t have to wait much longer to find out who will get their way at UFC 312. Check back on our homepage during fight night for live coverage of the event.

