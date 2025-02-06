UFC 312 | Pro fighters make their picks for Weili Zhang vs Tatiana Suarez title fight

By Cole Shelton - February 6, 2025

In the co-main event of UFC 312, the women’s strawweight title is up for grabs as Weili Zhang defends his belt against Tatiana Suarez. Heading into the fight, Zhang is -113 while the challenger is also -113 as the title fight is a pick’em on FanDuel.

Weili Zhang, Tatiana Suarez, UFC 312

Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro-fighters to get their predictions for the strawweight title fight. The pros believe Suarez is destined to be a champ and will defeat Zhang as they think her wrestling and strength will be too much for the strawweight queen.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Weili Zhang vs Tatiana Suarez:

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: I think Tatiana Suarez will become the new champ. She is so dominant with her wrestling and will be able to get Weili down and I think she can finish her, too.

Geoff Neal, UFC welterweight: I think Weili gets it done. I think she will win the final three rounds to win a decision.

Vince Morales, UFC bantamweight: Tatiana, I think she can finish Zhang. She is so strong and dominant and I think she takes Zhang down and submits her or gets a TKO.

Steve Garcia, UFC featherweight: Tatiana Suarez by submission or ground and pound TKO. She seems destined to be a champ.

Kody Steele, UFC lightweight: That is a good one because Zhang is so good and tough to beat. But, I think Tatiana will be able to get it to the ground and get the win.

Youssef Zalal, UFC featherweight: I’m gonna go with Tatiana Suarez. I feel like her strength will be too much for Zhang and we get a new champion in Australia.

Fighters picking Weili Zhang: Geoff Neal

Fighters picking Tatian Suarez: Modestas Bukauskas, Vince Morales, Steve Garcia, Kody Steele, Youssef Zalal

Tatiana Suarez UFC UFC 312 Weili Zhang

