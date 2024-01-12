Oh Ho Taek embraces challenge in ONE Fight Night 18 bout against Shamil Gasanov

By BJPENN.COM Staff - January 12, 2024

Oh Ho Taek is gearing up for the toughest test of his career to date.

Oh Ho Taek

The South Korean dynamo faces #4-ranked featherweight MMA contender Shamil Gasanov in the main event of ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video. This event emanates live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpine Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, January 12.

Despite the daunting challenge ahead, “Spider” remains unfazed. He’s focusing on the potential rewards rather than magnifying the hurdles in his path.

“While my opponent is strong, I’m more motivated to win against a stronger opponent than I would be against a weaker one,” he said.

Gasanov is no slouch of an opponent. “The Cobra” boasts an impressive record of 13-1, with nine wins coming by way of submission

Oh acknowledges that Gasanov’s strength lies in his grappling prowess. Many would shy away from such a dangerous bout.

Instead of trying to avoid dealing with this type of matchup, he plans to capitalize on the chance to demonstrate the depth of his own ground skills.

“Although I’m an all-rounder, in this match I want to see who’s better at grappling, which is Gasanov’s strength,” he stated.

“I’ll want to take it to the ground once my body warms up, and I’d like to see who’s better there. I’ll persistently grapple to see who’s better until the end.”

Oh Ho Taek sees loopholes in foe’s game

Confidence radiates from Oh Ho Taek as he expresses his belief in having more tools at his disposal when he clashes with Shamil Gasanov on Friday.

“He’s strong and known as a wrestling grappler. I think his striking is still lacking. It seems like grappling is all he’ll have for this match,” Oh shared.

“He’ll probably push with his strong wrestling right from the start. I plan to counter him.”

Gasanov has a reputation as a dominant grappler. However, Oh plans to showcase his diverse arsenal of techniques, aiming for a stoppage victory.

“In terms of striking, I believe I have a longer reach with kicks and punches, and I have more weapons. My kicks, takedowns, and grappling are all dangerous,” he mentioned.

“I’ll be looking for a finish, but I’m also considering a decision since MMA has many variables.”

