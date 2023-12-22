Derek Brunson responds after Gegard Mousasi accuses him of turning down multiple fight offers
Derek Brunson and Gegard Mousasi have gone back and forth on social media over a potential showdown in PFL.
Ever since PFL purchased Bellator, many questions have been circulating regarding what it means for both promotions. There are so many elite fighters on both rosters, and it seems as if we’ll see many of them square off in 2024.
Two men who have been linked with a fight against one another are Derek Brunson and Gegard Mousasi. The two veterans have done some great work in their respective careers across UFC, Bellator and PFL.
Now, they’ve been going at one another on X after some remarks made by Mousasi.
Update:PFL wants to fight me very soon against @DerekBrunson . Derek refused to accept the fight again. He said he wanted nothing to do with it. 3x he has refused to fight me over the years.The fans lose. Let’s hope PFL can find me a MW. I am ready @BretOkomotoESPN @arielhelwani pic.twitter.com/LNM5jHjAsp
— Gegard Mousasi (@mousasi_mma) December 20, 2023
Stop the cap 🧢 @mousasi_mma . No one is avoiding you . I’m enjoying the holidays with my family and kids . I already missed thanksgiving. I won’t accept a fight that I can’t dedicate a camp to . Goofy a*** boy 😂😂😂 @PFLMMA
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 21, 2023
@DerekBrunson Holidays? Very different than what PFL told us and you know even with Christmas you have plenty of time for a camp. The date was far out. Easy on the cheeseburgers and don’t lie, you are not a real LHW. See you soon.
— Gegard Mousasi (@mousasi_mma) December 21, 2023
