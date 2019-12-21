The Korean Zombie issues statement following win over Frankie Edgar

‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung (16-5 MMA) picked up a massive win over former lightweight champ Frankie Edgar in today’s UFC Busan main event.

‘TKZ’ and ‘The Answer’ collided in a featherweight showdown, this after Brian Ortega was forced to pull out of the event due to injury.

Edgar was returning to action for the first time since suffering a loss to Max Holloway in his bid for the promotions featherweight title at UFC 240.

Meanwhile, Jung was returning to action for the first time since finishing Renato Moicano in the very first round at UFC Greenville.

Tonight’s UFC Busan headliner did not last long as ‘The Korean Zombie’ was able to hurt Frankie Edgar with a solid punch just moments into the opening round. After dropping the New Jersey native on two occasions, ‘TKZ’ promptly stepped in and finished the fight with ground and pound (see that here).

Following his sensational victory, which took place in front of a roaring home crowd in South Korea, Chan Sung Jung took to his personal Facebook Page where he issued the following statement to his fans.

“Nothing is changing. It’s not over yet, so I’ll try the same as I will try the same as I will try the same as I will do the same. Today was the best in Busan. Thank you everyone. #Ufcbusan #ufc #aomg #koreanzombie”

Shortly after the conclusion of today’s event, ‘The Korean Zombie’ revealed that he would require eye surgery due to a condition he suffers from (more on that here).

With that said, Jung still called his shot to be the next man to challenge newly crowned UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski during his post-fight interview.

Who would you like to see ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung fight in his next Octagon appearance? Sound off in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 21, 2019