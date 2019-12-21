The Korean Zombie requires eye surgery following win over Frankie Edgar at UFC Busan

‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung picked up arguably the biggest win of his mixed martial arts career today, defeating Frankie Edgar by first round TKO in the UFC Busan main event.

It was an incredible performance from ‘TKZ’, which culminated in his eighth career “performance of the night” from UFC officials.

Jung (16-5 MMA) was able to rock Edgar with a punch early in the fight and would drop ‘The Answer’ with a combination shortly thereafter. Following a brief scuffle on the ground, The Korean Zombie would once again drop Edgar with a punch and this time put the former UFC lightweight champion away with ground and pound.

The victory improved Jung’s record to 2-0 in 2019, as he had previously TKO’d Renato Moicano in the very first round at UFC Greenville.

Following his sensational win over Edgar, ‘The Korean Zombie’ called for a fight with newly crowned UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in his post-fight interview with Dan Hardy.

Unfortunately that fight will have to wait, as the Australian champ is set to go under the knife with doctors to repair his broken hand.

Apparently ‘The Korean Zombie’ will also require surgery following his most recent Octagon appearance.

During the post-fight press conference, Chan Sung Jung revealed that he is suffering from an eye condition that makes him see double and that surgery is required to fix the issue.

The Korean Zombie has a eye condition that makes him see double and will need surgery. #UFCBusan Post Fight Presser — John Hyon Ko [JHK] (@JHKMMA) December 21, 2019

