Pros react after The Korean Zombie TKO’s Frankie Edgar at UFC Busan

By
Chris Taylor
-
The Korean Zombie, Chan Sung Jung, UFC Busan

A featherweight bout between ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung and former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar headlined today’s UFC Busan event.

Jung (15-5 MMA) was originally scheduled to face Brian Ortega at today’s event. However, the California native suffered an injury and was thus forced to pull out of the contest.

Stepping up on short-notice was none other than former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. ‘The Answer’ had plans on dropping to bantamweight for his next Octagon appearance, but opted to replace Ortega versus Jung instead.

‘The Korean Zombie’ was most previously seen in action at June’s UFC event in Greenville, where he scored a first round TKO victory over perennial division contender Renato Moicano.

Meanwhile, Frankie Edgar (22-7-1 MMA) entered today’s headliner looking to rebound, this after falling short in his title effort against Max Holloway at UFC 240 this past July. Prior to his setback to ‘Blessed’, Edgar was coming off his second career victory over Cub Swanson.

Today’s UFC Busan main event proved to be a one-sided affair as ‘TKZ’ was able to rock Edgar early in the opening round and used that momentum to close out the fight with a TKO shortly thereafter.

Official UFC Busan Result: Korean Zombie def. Frankie Edgar via TKO in Round 1

It was a sensational performance from the Korean standout, one which will likely have many people clamoring for Jung to receive a title shot.

Check out how the pros reacted to The Korean Zombie vs Frankie Edgar below:

Who would you like to see The Korean Zombie fight next following his TKO victory over Frankie Edgar today at UFC Busan? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 21, 2019

