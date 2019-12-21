Pros react after The Korean Zombie TKO’s Frankie Edgar at UFC Busan

A featherweight bout between ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung and former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar headlined today’s UFC Busan event.

Jung (15-5 MMA) was originally scheduled to face Brian Ortega at today’s event. However, the California native suffered an injury and was thus forced to pull out of the contest.

Stepping up on short-notice was none other than former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. ‘The Answer’ had plans on dropping to bantamweight for his next Octagon appearance, but opted to replace Ortega versus Jung instead.

‘The Korean Zombie’ was most previously seen in action at June’s UFC event in Greenville, where he scored a first round TKO victory over perennial division contender Renato Moicano.

Meanwhile, Frankie Edgar (22-7-1 MMA) entered today’s headliner looking to rebound, this after falling short in his title effort against Max Holloway at UFC 240 this past July. Prior to his setback to ‘Blessed’, Edgar was coming off his second career victory over Cub Swanson.

Today’s UFC Busan main event proved to be a one-sided affair as ‘TKZ’ was able to rock Edgar early in the opening round and used that momentum to close out the fight with a TKO shortly thereafter.

Official UFC Busan Result: Korean Zombie def. Frankie Edgar via TKO in Round 1

It was a sensational performance from the Korean standout, one which will likely have many people clamoring for Jung to receive a title shot.

Check out how the pros reacted to The Korean Zombie vs Frankie Edgar below:

Thank you Marc Goddard for allowing Frankie to fight! You have him multiple verbal warnings and that is all is fighters can ask for. Much Respect! #UFCBusan — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 21, 2019

Much respect to @FrankieEdgar for taking the fight on short-notice. Congrats to @KoreanZombieMMA on defeating one of the greats #UFCBusan — BJ Penn (@bjpenndotcom) December 21, 2019

Woke up just in time to see the main event kinda bitter sweet always been a Frankie fan and love watching him fight but the Korean Zombie has been on fire since his return in 2017 — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) December 21, 2019

Marc Goddard stops the fight. A dominant win for The Korean Zombie over Frankie Edgar. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 21, 2019

After a hard victory, someone get TKZ some chapstick ASAP!!! 😂 Lips about to bleed more from dryness than the fight! 🥴 Congrats to another legend in Jung, taking out a well respected legend in Edgar #UFCBusan — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 21, 2019

And this is why the idea of promoting this fight and the Sandhagen fight next month didn’t sit right. You rarely leave a TKZ fight unscathed. Hopefully Edgar doesn’t fight again next month after taking those shots. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 21, 2019

Any good fights on the next UFC? pic.twitter.com/0laDAorIFL — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) December 21, 2019

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 21, 2019