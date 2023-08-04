Roy Jones Jr. explains biggest concern for Nate Diaz’s boxing match with Jake Paul: “Can you take it?”

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. believes Nate Diaz’s defense will determine his fight with Jake Paul.

The former UFC title challenger left the promotion following a submission win over Tony Ferguson last September. Following that victory, Nate Diaz became a free agent for the first time in a decade and set his sights on a boxing match. While briefly linked to Logan Paul, he will instead face Jake Paul tomorrow night in Dallas.

Nonetheless, the former UFC fan-favorite is a sizeable underdog heading into his boxing debut. As Roy Jones Jr. stated in an interview with The Mac Life, those odds are a bit wide, as Nate Diaz does have a pathway to victory. When previewing the former UFC star’s boxing match with Jake Paul, the former boxer does believe he has a great shot to win thanks to his offensive output.

However, Roy Jones Jr. also stated that Nate Diaz’s defense will decide tomorrow night’s clash. While the legend knows that the former UFC fighter can dish it, will he be able to take the shots in a boxing ring?

“Nate’s going to do good,” Roy Jones Jr. stated when previewing Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul. “Nate’s going to look good early, it’s just about how long can he last? Can he take Jake’s punches? How much stamina does he have? Nate’s a good fighter, he’s a very good fighter, very good striker, so if he has defense, he’s good.”

He continued, “The only thing I’m worried about is his defense. Offensively, he’s great, I know he can fight offensively because he’s sparred with some of the best. He’s been around the game as one of the best strikers in MMA. So, I know he can strike. But in boxing with the gloves, can you take it?”

Do you agree with Roy Jones Jr? Are you excited about Nate Diaz’s boxing debut against Jake Paul?