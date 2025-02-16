UFC legend shares major concern for Francis Ngannou’s potential return to boxing

Daniel Cormier Thinks Francis Ngannou Could Be Making A Mistake

Daniel Cormier recently hopped on his YouTube channel to express his belief that Francis Ngannou might just be a lamb to the slaughter if he winds up facing another high-profile boxer with a significant difference in experience (h/t MMAFighting).

“There were people picking Francis to beat Joshua,” Cormier explained on his YouTube channel. “I love Francis but not to insult him, Anthony Joshua felt so less of a threat [from Ngannou] that he, who is traditionally one of the most passive boxers in the world for a heavyweight champion, went after Francis. He didn’t feel the threat because of the lack of experience that Francis had in boxing.

“Sure, he’s going to make a boat load of money, he always does, but at what point do you go [I don’t know] because if you ask me it would seem like he’s up against it again. Maybe he’s just the biggest, baddest man on the planet that we all believe and he doesn’t care that he’s up against it and he wants to prove everyone wrong like he did the first time when he fought Tyson Fury and he fought him to a very close fight. But we cannot ignore the visuals of what we saw the last time, especially when he came back to MMA and fought so well.”

Ngannou will be hoping to find success more in-line with his performance against Tyson Fury. It’s still a dangerous game to play, as “The Predator” is seeking a bout with Deontay Wilder. While it’s clear that “The Bronze Bomber” is past his prime, he still remains a dangerous one-punch knockout artist.