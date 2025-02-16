UFC legend shares major concern for Francis Ngannou’s potential return to boxing

By Fernando Quiles - February 16, 2025

One UFC Hall of Famer has his concerns if Francis Ngannou returns to the boxing ring.

Francis Ngannou Down

Ngannou tried his hand in the sweet science when he decided to leave the UFC in favor of the option to take lucrative boxing matches, as well as a deal with PFL. While Ngannou nearly pulled off a shocking win over Tyson Fury, he was demolished by Anthony Joshua.

Ngannou returned to MMA competition in 2024 when he defeated Renan Ferreira to become the inaugural PFL Super Fights Heavyweight Champion. A UFC legend is now hoping Ngannou sticks with MMA instead of risking another bad knockout against someone with more pro boxing experience.

RELATED: FRANCIS NGANNOU CONFIRMS RETURN TO THE BOXING RING, TARGETS DEONTAY WILDER: “I KNOW I HIT HARDER”

Daniel Cormier Thinks Francis Ngannou Could Be Making A Mistake

Daniel Cormier recently hopped on his YouTube channel to express his belief that Francis Ngannou might just be a lamb to the slaughter if he winds up facing another high-profile boxer with a significant difference in experience (h/t MMAFighting).

“There were people picking Francis to beat Joshua,” Cormier explained on his YouTube channel. “I love Francis but not to insult him, Anthony Joshua felt so less of a threat [from Ngannou] that he, who is traditionally one of the most passive boxers in the world for a heavyweight champion, went after Francis. He didn’t feel the threat because of the lack of experience that Francis had in boxing.

“Sure, he’s going to make a boat load of money, he always does, but at what point do you go [I don’t know] because if you ask me it would seem like he’s up against it again. Maybe he’s just the biggest, baddest man on the planet that we all believe and he doesn’t care that he’s up against it and he wants to prove everyone wrong like he did the first time when he fought Tyson Fury and he fought him to a very close fight. But we cannot ignore the visuals of what we saw the last time, especially when he came back to MMA and fought so well.”

Ngannou will be hoping to find success more in-line with his performance against Tyson Fury. It’s still a dangerous game to play, as “The Predator” is seeking a bout with Deontay Wilder. While it’s clear that “The Bronze Bomber” is past his prime, he still remains a dangerous one-punch knockout artist.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Boxing News Daniel Cormier Francis Ngannou

Related

Sean Strickland

Daniel Cormier expects changes at Xtreme Couture following Sean Strickland's UFC 312 loss

Fernando Quiles - February 16, 2025
Deontay Wilder Francis Ngannou
Deontay Wilder

Francis Ngannou confirms return to the boxing ring, targets Deontay Wilder: "I know I hit harder"

Josh Evanoff - February 14, 2025

PFL heavyweight Francis Ngannou wants a boxing match with Deontay Wilder.

Oleksandr Usyk, Alex Pereira
Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk calls for Alex Pereira to be his retirement fight: "Why not?"

Cole Shelton - February 13, 2025

Oleksandr Usyk says he has two fights left in his career, and he wants his retirement bout to be against UFC champion Alex Pereira.

Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk

Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk reveals he has only two fights left until retirement: "Just two"

Josh Evanoff - February 12, 2025

Heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk won’t be fighting for much longer.

Daniel Cormier
Michael Chiesa

Michael Chiesa and WWE superstar feature on Daniel Cormier's coaching team for The Ultimate Fighter

Harry Kettle - February 12, 2025

A few interesting faces have made an appearance on Daniel Cormier’s coaching team for the new season of The Ultimate Fighter.

KSI, Nate Diaz

KSI claims Nate Diaz and several other ex-UFC stars rejected March boxing match against him: "We were scrambling"

Josh Evanoff - February 11, 2025
Bob Arum Top Rank Boxing ESPN
Boxing News

ESPN reportedly moving on from Top Rank Boxing this summer

Fernando Quiles - February 11, 2025

The end of an era with ESPN and Top Rank Boxing is imminent.

Dricus du Plessis Daniel Cormier
Dricus du Plessis

Daniel Cormier admits he was wrong about Dricus du Plessis: 'I'm done questioning him'

Fernando Quiles - February 10, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer and color commentator Daniel Cormier will no longer doubt Dricus du Plessis.

Michael Bisping Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Michael Bisping torches Jake Paul for his reaction to Canelo Alvarez fight talks fizzling out

Fernando Quiles - February 10, 2025

Michael Bisping has heard of enough of Jake Paul.

Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez

Dana White reacts to Canelo Alvarez ditching Jake Paul fight in favor of Riyadh Season

Fernando Quiles - February 9, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has shared his take on Canelo Alvarez ditching the Jake Paul fight in favor of Riyadh Season.