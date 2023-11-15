Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall shakeup the men’s pound for pound rankings following UFC 295

By Susan Cox - November 15, 2023

Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall have shaken up the men’s pound for pound rankings following UFC 295.

Alex Pereira, UFC 295, UFC, Results

UFC 295, which took place last Saturday, November 11th,  saw movement in the men’s pound-for -pound rankings.

It was Alex Pereira (9-2 MMA) vs.  Jiri Prochazka (29-4 MMA) in the light heavyweight main event. It was ‘Poatan’ defeating Prochazka by TKO to become the new light heavyweight champion.

In the process, Pereira has climbed five spots on the UFC’s official pound-for-pound ladder. That shift has put Pereira at #5, Charles Oliveira at #6, Sean O’Malley at #7, Sean Strickland at #8, Israel Adesanya at #9 and Alexandre Pantoja at #10.

Also on the card at UFC 295, in the co-main event was a heavyweight battle between Tom Aspinall (14-3 MMA) and Sergei Pavlovich (18-2 MMA). That result saw the 30 year old Aspinall defeat Pavlovich by KO to claim the interim heavyweight title.

Tom Aspinall, Sergei Pavlovich, UFC 295, UFC, Results

Aspinall with the victory has now debuted in the rankings at #14, while Prochazka has moved to #15 and Jamahal Hill has been eliminated on the P4P rankings.

The Men’s Official UFC P4P Rankings can be found below:

  1. Islam Makhachev (25-1 MM)
  2. Jon Jones (27-1 MMA)
  3. Alexander Volkanovski (26-3 MMA)
  4. Leon.Edwards (21-3 MM)
  5. Alex Pereira (9-2 MMA)
  6. Charles Oliveira (34-9 MMA)
  7. Sean O’Malley (17-1 MMA)
  8. Sean Strickland (28-5 MMA)
  9. Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA)
  10. Alexander Pantoja (20-5 MMA)
  11. Aljamain Sterling (23-4 MMA)
  12. Max Holloway (25-7 MMA)
  13. Kamaru Usman (20-4 MMA)
  14. Tom Aspinall (14-3 MMA)
  15. Jiri Prochazka (29-4 MMA)

There have been no changes to the women’s pound-for-pound rankings following UFC 295.

The UFC complies it’s rankings according to the following guidelines:

‘Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vot for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.’

What do you think of the revised P4P rankings following UFC 295? Do you agree with spots landed by Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall following UFC 295?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira UFC

Related

Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones, UFC, UFC 285

Francis Ngannou says fans should blame the UFC for Jon Jones fight not coming to fruition: “We both were asking for it”

Susan Cox - November 15, 2023
Jessica Andrade, Mackenzie Dern, UFC 295, UFC, Pros react
Mackenzie Dern

Former MMA champion pleads with Mackenzie Dern to make changes to her training: “Get your ass into a judo gym or into a wrestling”

Harry Kettle - November 15, 2023

Former Strikeforce champion Josh Thomson has given his thoughts on what Mackenzie Dern can do to improve her game.

John Kavanagh and Conor McGregor sitting
John Kavanagh

Coach John Kavanagh admits he was worried about Conor McGregor’s mental health after lengthy UFC hiatus: “I'm not going to lie”

Harry Kettle - November 15, 2023

John Kavanagh has admitted that he was concerned about Conor McGregor’s mental health following his long spell away from MMA.

UFC 291, Results, UFC, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier “definitely open” to the idea of a trilogy fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 300

Harry Kettle - November 15, 2023

Dustin Poirier has confirmed his interest in a potential trilogy fight against Justin Gaethje, perhaps at UFC 300 next year.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 295, UFC
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier explains why he wasn’t a fan of Alex Pereira’s callout of Israel Adesanya at UFC 295: “He’s a little wrong to be looking back at Izzy”

Harry Kettle - November 15, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has explained why he wasn’t the biggest fan of Alex Pereira calling out Israel Adesanya at UFC 295.

Chase Hooper

Chase Hooper says UFC Vegas 82 fight against Jordan Leavitt is a battle of the "two of the least intimidating guys in UFC history"

Cole Shelton - November 14, 2023
Dana White
UFC

Dana White pushes back over Donald Trump support: “Go f*** yourself.”

Zain Bando - November 14, 2023

By now, it’s well-known that UFC CEO Dana White has no filter, even regarding business relationships.

Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Cory Sandhagen doesn't think Umar Nurmagomedov deserves rebooking after pulling out of their fight in August

Cole Shelton - November 14, 2023

Cory Sandhagen doesn’t think it makes sense for him to be rebooked against Umar Nurmagomedov.

Chael Sonnen getting a tattoo
Chael Sonnen

PHOTO | Chael Sonnen allegedly gets Anderson Silva tattoo on his arm

Josh Evanoff - November 14, 2023

It is safe to say that the hatchet between UFC legends Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen is buried.

Aljamain Sterling and Calvin Kattar
Calvin Kattar

Aljamain Sterling reveals he's been offered Calvin Kattar for UFC featherweight debut

Cole Shelton - November 14, 2023

Aljamain Sterling could be moving up to featherweight for his next fight.