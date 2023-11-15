Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall shakeup the men’s pound for pound rankings following UFC 295

Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall have shaken up the men’s pound for pound rankings following UFC 295.

UFC 295, which took place last Saturday, November 11th, saw movement in the men’s pound-for -pound rankings.

It was Alex Pereira (9-2 MMA) vs. Jiri Prochazka (29-4 MMA) in the light heavyweight main event. It was ‘Poatan’ defeating Prochazka by TKO to become the new light heavyweight champion.

In the process, Pereira has climbed five spots on the UFC’s official pound-for-pound ladder. That shift has put Pereira at #5, Charles Oliveira at #6, Sean O’Malley at #7, Sean Strickland at #8, Israel Adesanya at #9 and Alexandre Pantoja at #10.

Also on the card at UFC 295, in the co-main event was a heavyweight battle between Tom Aspinall (14-3 MMA) and Sergei Pavlovich (18-2 MMA). That result saw the 30 year old Aspinall defeat Pavlovich by KO to claim the interim heavyweight title.

Aspinall with the victory has now debuted in the rankings at #14, while Prochazka has moved to #15 and Jamahal Hill has been eliminated on the P4P rankings.

The Men’s Official UFC P4P Rankings can be found below:

Islam Makhachev (25-1 MM) Jon Jones (27-1 MMA) Alexander Volkanovski (26-3 MMA) Leon.Edwards (21-3 MM) Alex Pereira (9-2 MMA) Charles Oliveira (34-9 MMA) Sean O’Malley (17-1 MMA) Sean Strickland (28-5 MMA) Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA) Alexander Pantoja (20-5 MMA) Aljamain Sterling (23-4 MMA) Max Holloway (25-7 MMA) Kamaru Usman (20-4 MMA) Tom Aspinall (14-3 MMA) Jiri Prochazka (29-4 MMA)

There have been no changes to the women’s pound-for-pound rankings following UFC 295.

The UFC complies it’s rankings according to the following guidelines:

‘Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vot for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.’

What do you think of the revised P4P rankings following UFC 295? Do you agree with spots landed by Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall following UFC 295?

