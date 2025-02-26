WATCH | Henry Cejudo confronts referee Jason Herzog over controversial UFC Seattle main event

By Josh Evanoff - February 26, 2025

Henry Cejudo recently caught up with Jason Herzog following their controversial meeting at UFC Seattle.

Henry Cejudo, Jason Herzog

‘Triple C’ returned to the cage over the weekend against Song Yadong. Back for the first time since a decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili last February, Henry Cejudo hoped to get back on the right track against ‘The Kung Fu Kid’. Sadly, things didn’t go too well for the former two-division UFC champion.

In the main event of UFC Seattle on Saturday, Henry Cejudo dealt with multiple eye pokes. After a particularly brutal one in the final minutes of round three, the former champion was clearly affected. Before round four, Cejudo quit on the stool and was promptly handed a technical decision loss. In the aftermath of the bout, many took aim at referee Jason Herzog.

Many, including UFC commentator Michael Bisping, took the longtime referee to task for not taking a point from Song Yadong for his final eye poke. If Jason Herzog did so, the bout would’ve been a majority draw and not a decision loss for Henry Cejudo. That’s something that ‘Triple C’ is keenly aware of.

WATCH | Henry Cejudo calls Jason Herzog after controversial UFC Seattle main event

On his YouTube channel, Henry Cejudo decided to call up Jason Herzog. Speaking with the veteran referee, the former two-weight champion told him that he didn’t make the right call at UFC Seattle. Surprisingly, Herzog agreed, stating that he could’ve handled the situation better and should’ve taken a point.

“What’s up, Jason?” Henry Cejudo stated during the YouTube video. “One, you didn’t take a point. Then two, when I took the five-minute break and we came back to actually fight, I wasn’t recovered. That dude was still here [with his fingers pointed out], and you didn’t do anything! Like, you know what I’m saying?… You never warned him, or took away a point.”

Jason Herzog responded, “… I’ve heard you now, and I completely agree. Especially afterward, when he came with his fingers like this, ‘Why didn’t you stop and take a point’, that’s a valid criticism and an adjustment I probably should’ve made. I think that’s a fair point.”

What do you make of this drama surrounding the UFC Seattle headliner? Do you agree with Jason Herzog or Henry Cejudo?

