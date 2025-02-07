Retired boxing star Amir Khan names his price for rumored KSI fight: “I am my own boss now”

Former boxing champion Amir Khan has opened up on a potential fight with KSI.

A boxing match between ‘King’ and ‘The Nightmare’ has been rumored for around a year now. For Amir Khan, the fight would be his first, since a 2022 knockout loss to Kell Brook. While the former champion retired following the defeat, he’s since shown interest in a return for a huge payday against either KSI or Jake Paul.

For his part, ‘The Nightmare’ hasn’t been seen in the boxing ring since a decision loss to Tommy Fury in October 2023. A few fight cancelations later, KSI is now finally set to return. Earlier this month, the YouTuber-turned-fighter signed a deal to return to the ring opposite Dillon Danis in March at Misfits 21.

Some on social media have speculated that KSI could meet Amir Khan with a win later this year. However, that would be news to ‘King’. Speaking in a recent interview with Betway, the retired champion was asked about a potential return against the U.K. YouTuber. There, Khan revealed the two have never spoke, despite publically teasing the bout on occasion.

Former champion Amir Khan opens up on rumored KSI boxing match

However, the former champion would be willing to fight the YouTuber, for the right price. Speaking with Betway, Amir Khan stated that he would need a $10 million payday to fight KSI. In the interview, the British boxer revealed that he previously spoke with Jake Paul too, but the bout failed to come to fruition.

“There is nothing out there that they have said to me.” Amir Khan stated to Betway. “They keep mentioning my name and calling me out. I’ve never spoken to KSI or anyone from his team. But they know where I am and know how to get in touch with me. We have mutual friends, and they have spoken to some of my mutual friends and asked about the fight, but nobody has come to me.”

He continued, “I am my own boss now and have been for the last five years. If they want to negotiate with me, I will speak to them and send it to my lawyer and then negotiations start. I manage everything and know everything in the game. I want £10 million for the fight 100 per cent because a fight like that I am not getting cut short with PPV numbers.”

What do you make of these comments from the retired boxing champion? Do you want to see Amir Khan vs. KSI?