Francis Ngannou expresses frustration with UFC and lack of a fight

Francis Ngannou, one of the top heavyweights in the UFC, is looking for a fight and he’s expressing his frustration with the promotion and their lack of getting him an opponent. In a recent interview with Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie, Ngannou was very open about his frustration as the second-ranked heavyweight in the UFC, but not being able to get an opponent.

Currently riding a three fight winning streak, Ngannou does not have an opponent lined up and told MMA Junkie that he wants an answer from the UFC about their plans for him.

“They have to do something with me, OK, so what is that? I want the damn answer. I want to know what’s my position. I want to know what I’m doing here. I’m the No. 2 heavyweight and everyone is booked. I’m just here looking like, I don’t know, some guy desperate to get a fight.”

With three first-round finishes in each of his last three fights, Ngannou has found himself right back in title contention in the heavyweight division, but with the likely trilogy coming between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier, “The Predator” says the entire process has been frustrating.

“Also, I wanted to fight before the end of the year. Like it doesn’t matter who that is. I have to fight because I get that you guys don’t give much. But even though they don’t care, it’s kind of frustrating. Right now, it’s not something that I’m very happy to talk about. It’s been an exhausting process.”

With his most recent victories coming against Curtis Blaydes, and former champions Cain Velasquez, and Junior dos Santos, Ngannou doesn’t want to take on a fight with just anyone, but other contenders are booked for fights currently. As the UFC plans to book a trilogy between champion Stipe Miocic and former champion Daniel Cormier, Ngannou said he doesn’t want to wait on the sidelines for that fight to be made.

“They’re going to have to fight the trilogy but why should I not fight before? I think I deserve this fight, and the problem is, they’re planning to make this like in March. And notice: March is going to be like nine months from my last fight, because m last fight was in June (against dos Santos). Then, they’re going to expect if somebody, if the winner doesn’t get hurt, I’m willing to fight in three months. It’s going to go over one year from my last fight, and if something happens, if the winner gets hurt or injured,and is going to take time off, then what happens?”

Clearly frustrated with his status inside the heavyweight division and the lack of urgency by the UFC to schedule him a fight, Ngannou expressed doubt that the UFC and Dana White even care about him.

“Right now, I don’t know if I’m a fighter or not. My promoter, my boss doesn’t care about me. So this process is kind of exhausting.”

While he’s been on the sidelines awaiting an opponent, Ngannou has been called out by the likes of Greg Hardy and former light heavyweight contender Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, and also got a role in the upcoming film Fast & Furious 9.

This article first appeared on BJPenn.com on 10/18/2019