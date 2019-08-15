Francis Ngannou lands Hollywood movie role

UFC heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou will soon be making his Hollywood debut as he will be a part of the cast for the next “Fast & Furious” film.

The gargantuan heavyweight took to social media on Wednesday to confirm that he will indeed be part of “Fast & Furious 9.” Here’s what Ngannou posted.

Quote from the press release: “The ninth instalment of Fast & Furious is getting even more muscle with Francis Ngannou. The UFC fighter is joining Universal’s high-speed blockbuster franchise in a role that is being kept under wraps.”

Considering Ngannou’s hulking appearance, not to mention his colorful personality, it appears that the movies are a perfect spot for him to help grow his starpower. He has the look of a star, and now he has the vehicle to help take him to the next level of stardom. Plus, the movies are the perfect way for ‘The Predator’ to make some extra money.

Francis Ngannou joins a long list of MMA fighters to have made the transition to Hollywood. Gina Carano was the star of the movie “Haywire” in 2011. Georges St. Pierre was in “Captain America: Winter Soldier.” Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson starred in “The A-Team.” Randy Couture played a big role in a number of movies, including “The Expendables” in 2010 and its sequels in 2012 and 2014. The Nogueira brothers also had a minor role in “The Expendables.” And of course, Ronda Rousey had a role in “Furious 7.”

In the meantime, Ngannou will be closely eyeing this weekend’s UFC 241 bout between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight title. Ngannou is currently riding a three-fight win streak with brutal knockouts over Junior dos Santos, Cain Velasquez and Curtis Blaydes. He should be next in line to get a heavyweight title shot based on his credentials.

Do you think Francis Ngannou will have a successful career in Hollywood?